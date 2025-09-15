AP DSC Merit List 2025 Out at apdsc.apcfss.in, Download Final Selection List PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC)has released the AP DSC Merit List 2025 on its official website. The Board has uploaded the AP DSC Final Merit List 2025 in the pdf format containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for various teaching vacancies can download the final merit list through the official website. A total 16,347 teaching positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive including School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Physical Education Teachers (PET), and Principals.

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Download

The AP DSC Final Merit List 2025 has been released on the official website and you can download the detailed pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The merit list has been prepared using the weightage, which inlcudes 80% from the TRT exam 20% from AP TET. A direct link to check zone wise merit list is provided below.