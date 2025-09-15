AP DSC Merit List 2025 Out at apdsc.apcfss.in, Download Final Selection List PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC)has released the AP DSC Merit List 2025 on its official website. The Board has uploaded the AP DSC Final Merit List 2025 in the pdf format containing the name and roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for various teaching vacancies can download the final merit list through the official website. A total 16,347 teaching positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive including School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Physical Education Teachers (PET), and Principals.
AP DSC Merit List 2025 Download
The AP DSC Final Merit List 2025 has been released on the official website and you can download the detailed pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The merit list has been prepared using the weightage, which inlcudes 80% from the TRT exam 20% from AP TET. A direct link to check zone wise merit list is provided below.
|AP DSC Merit List 2025
|Download Link
AP DSC Merit List 2025: Overview
The AP DSC Final Merit List 2025 has been released for the exam which was conducted between June 6 and July 6, 2025. Check the table below for AP DSC Merit List 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Mega DSC Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
16,347
|
Posts
|
SA, SGT, TGT, PGT, PET, Principals
|
Exam Dates
|
June 6 - July 6, 2025
|
Merit List Release Date
|
August 22, 2025
|
Merit Calculation
|
80% DSC TRT + 20% AP TET
|
Format
|
District‑wise & Subject‑wise PDF
|
Next Stage
|
Certificate Verification
|
Official Website
|
apdsc.apcfss.in
How to Download AP DSC Merit List 2025
Candidates can download the AP DSC Final Merit List PDF by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official AP DSC portal – apdsc.apcfss.in.
- On the homepage, click the ‘Merit List’ link..
- Select your district and post (e.g., SGT, SA, TGT).
- The merit list PDF will appear on your screen.
- Ctrl + F to search your name and roll number
- Download and save it for future reference
