NCL Answer Key 2023: Check Download Link for HCMM Response Sheet Here

NCL Answer Key 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited release the answer key for the HCMM Exam conducted on 01 October. Candidates can check the download link for the HCMM Response Sheet, steps to download and other details here.

NCL Answer Key 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has conducted the online exam for the post of HCMM on 01 October 2023. Now, NCL released the answer key of the exam on its official website. The candidates can download NCL HEMM Answer Key by login into the official answer key.

It is expected that the answer key is released on 05 October and will be available till 08 October 2023. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to this page for the latest updates. The candidates can also calculate their estimated scores by matching their answers with the correct answers.

CL HEMM Operator Answer Key 2023 is provisional and subject to change. If you have any objections to the answer key, you can raise them with the NCL authorities within the stipulated time period.

How to Download NCL HCMM Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can follow given steps in order to download their answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website of the NCL - nclcil.in and go to 'Recruitment' Section

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Provide the details such as 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download the answer key

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

NCL HEMM Result will also be announced in due course.

Selected candidates in the exam will be called for the documents verification round. Upon completion of the document verification round, candidates will be called for medical examination.

The recruitment is being done to fill 388 vacnacies for the post of HEMM Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator Trainee, Shovel Operator Trainee, Surface Miner Trainee, Dozer Trainee, Grader Trainee, Pay Loader Trainee, and Crane Operator Trainee.