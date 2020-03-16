NCL Singrauli Paramedical Exam 2020 Postponed @nclcil.in, Check Latest Update Here

NCL Singrauli Paramedical Exam 2020 Postponed: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli has released the notification to postpone the Paramedical Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates applied for the NCL Paramedical Posts can check the notification available on the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) - http://nclcil.in/.

The written exam for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff was scheduled on 29th March 2020. According to the short notification released by the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), the written exam has been postponed for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has said that the exam has been postponed till further notice as a proactive measure to prevent of Novel Corona Virus (COVID 2019).

It is to be noted that Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) had invited application for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Technician and others against the employment notice number 109 dated 25/01/2020.

Candidates applied for the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Paramedical Posts 2020 can check the notification on the official website. You can check the notification also with the link given below.

Direct Link for Notification of NCL Singrauli Paramedical Exam 2020 Postponed





