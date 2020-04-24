NCLT Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Steno Post, Graduate Eligible

NCLT Delhi Recruitment 2020: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi, Ministry of Corporate Affairs invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Posts on contractual basis. Candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 20 May 2020.

NCLT Delhi Steno Recruitment 2020 Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 May 2020

NCLT Delhi Steno Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Stenographer - 1 Post

Educational Qualification for NCLT Delhi Steno Recruitment 2020 I

Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University, and

The candidate should have speed in English Shorthand @ I 00 wpm.

NCLT Delhi Steno Recruitment 2020 Salary:

Consolidated remuneration per month will be Rs.45,000/-

How to Apply for NCLT Delhi Steno Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible who are willing to serve in the NCL Tat Delhi may submit their applications on the attached prescribed format to ' The Assistant Registrar, National Company Law Tribunal, 6111 Floor, Block No. 3, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003 ' on or before 20 May 2020.

In case lnrge number of applications are received, only the shortlisted candidates will be called for skill test in English Shorthand. The candidates who are declared qualified in the s kill test in English Shorthand will be called for interview. No TA/DA will be admissible for appearing in the skill test or interview.

NCLT Delhi Steno Recruitment 2020 Notification and Application Form



It is to be noted that the period of contract initially will be for one year, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, further extendable depending upon the requirement. Engagement on contra.ctual basis will be subject to satisfactory performance and it can be terminated by the Tribunal at any time without assigning any reason whatsoever. However, the candidates engaged on contractual assignment will have the option to give up their assignment by giving one month's advance written notic