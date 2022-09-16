NEET & JEE Result 2022 - Aakash BYJU’S Classroom Program Students get highest scores, top ranks

Aakash BYJU’S caps off yet another brilliant performance in NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2022. Aakash BYJU’S Classroom Program students have secured 5 out of the top 10 AIR and 53 out of the top 100 AIR in NEET-UG 2022. They’ve also secured 35 out of the top 100 AIR in JEE (Advanced) 2022 across all categories.

Two Aakash BYJU’S Classroom Program students Vatsa Ashish Batra, and Hrishikesh N Gangule have got the highest score in NEET-UG 2022 of 715/720. Tanishka Kabra has similarly topped the JEE (Advanced) exam. A total of 83440 students have qualified NEET-UG 2022 and 1884 students have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022.

Aakash BYJU’S NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) results in 2022 have been exceptional across 290+ branches and centres in India. This includes 18 State/UT Toppers in NEET-UG 2022 and zone toppers from multiple zones in JEE(Advanced) 2022.

No. of Aakashians in Top 1000 AIR in NEET-UG 2022

All India Rank Total Number of Students from Aakash BYJU's Top 10 AIR 5 Top 50 AIR 28 Top 100 AIR 53 Top 500 AIR 231 Top 1000 AIR 430 State/UT Toppers 18

Aakashians have outshined themselves by bagging 5 ranks in Top 10 AIR in NEET 2022 including AIR 1, AIR 2, AIR 3, AIR 9 and AIR 10 (4 Classroom Program students & 1 Distance Learning Program student). With that it continues to maintain its legacy of achieving top AIRs in NEET-UG.

Number of Aakashians in Top 1000 AIR in JEE(Advanced) 2022

All India Rank Total Number of Students from Aakash BYJU's Top 100 AIR 35 Top 500 AIR 131 Top 1000 AIR 248

Aakash BYJU’S students perform exceedingly well in JEE (Advanced) 2022 by securing 35 out of the top 100 AIRs. Moreover, the JEE (Advanced) 2022 Female Topper is also from Aakash BYJU’S Classroom Program. Apart from that, IIT Bombay (Female) Zone Topper and one of the Top 5 IIT Kanpur Zone Toppers are also from Aakash BYJU’S.

Aakash BYJU’S NEET-UG 2022 Champions

● Aakash BYJU’S champion - Vatsa Ashish Batra has secured AIR 2 and is the Delhi (NCT) topper with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2022. A student of 2 year classroom program, he has secured AIR 1 in NEET-UG 2022 in General category. ● Hrishikesh N Gangule - the Karnataka State Topper has secured AIR 3 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2022 and was also enrolled in a 2 year classroom program. ● Aakash BYJU’S 4 Year Classroom student Zeel Vyas from Gujarat, has secured an AIR 9 with 710/720 marks in NEET-UG 2022. ● Haziq Parveez Lone, State Topper from Jammu & Kashmir has secured AIR 10 with 710/720 marks in NEET-UG 2022. All these students were enrolled in Aakash BYJU’S Classroom Program. Tanishka, who has secured an AIR of 1 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2022 is an Aakash BYJU’S Distance Learning Program student.

Aakash BYJU’S JEE Advanced 2022 Champions

● Aakash BYJU’S champion and 4 Year Classroom Program student - Tanishka Kabra has secured AIR 1 (Female Category) and AIR 16 (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022. She is also the JEE (Advanced) 2022 Female Topper. ● Jaladhi Joshi, Aakash BYJU’S 5 Year Classroom Program student, has secured AIR 32 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. She is also the Female Zone Topper (IIT Bombay Zone). ● Aakash BYJU’S 2 Year Classroom Program student - Kanak Barfa has secured AIR 189 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He is in the Top 5 in IIT Kanpur Zone. All these students were enrolled in Aakash BYJU’S Classroom Program.

The incredible performance of the students is attributed to the focused, disciplined and competitive learning environment at Aakash BYJU’S, which is backed by comprehensive study material, a rigorous test & assessment schedule and a student first approach.

Vatsa (AIR 2 - NEET-UG 2022) – “I started preparing seriously with Aakash BYJU’S and the study material, the teachers, everything was fantastic, it was very comprehensive and I think it played a great role in my success.” Hrishikesh (AIR 3 - NEET-UG 2022)– “The kind of support I received from Aakash BYJU’S, it was really amazing, I never imagined that it would be so. In fact, Aakash BYJU’S became my second home.” Tanishka Kabra (AIR 1 (Female) - JEE Advanced 2022) - “I would rely on my teachers. So, they would suggest to me, okay this might work well for you and this might work well for you. So, I trusted them and I followed what they said. “ Jaladhi Joshi (AIR 32 (Female - IIT Bombay Zone Topper) - JEE Advanced 2022) - “The one strategy that was the same throughout was that nothing was more important than practising the previous years’ papers. Even if it was All India Aakash Test Series (AIATS), then I used to practise the previous years’ papers of AIATS as well. So, in any exam, I would follow the previous years’ papers more than anything. “

Over the years, Aakash BYJU’S has been consistently delivering impressive performance in NEET-UG and JEE, thereby cementing its position as one of India’s leading coaching institutes for medical and engineering entrance exam preparation. This year as well, Aakash BYJU’S continues to maintain its legacy of delivering excellence by achieving Top AIRs in both NEET-UG 2022 and JEE (Advanced) 2022.

To check all the ranks in NEET-UG 2022 visit - https://www.aakash.ac.in/neet-results

To check all the ranks in JEE (Advanced) 2022 visit - https://www.aakash.ac.in/jee-advanced-results

This remarkable feat has been made possible with the consistent hard work and relentless efforts of the students and the faculty at Aakash BYJU’S. Needless to say, all the students started their preparation for NEET or JEE (Main & Advanced) amid the COVID pandemic. However, Aakash BYJU’S transitioned from offline to online mode to ensure preparation does not stop for students. Whether it was delivering lectures using MS Teams, offering access to recorded video lectures, introducing an online testing system or offering 24/7 online doubt resolution, Aakash BYJU’S made every effort possible to offer students a seamless and brilliant learning experience. And it continues to do so. Putting students first and striving hard to continue to meet their needs is core to Aakash BYJU’S.

