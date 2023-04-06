NEET UG Registration 2023 Ends Today, Check Exam Details Here

NTA will close the registration window for NEET UG 2023 today. Those who are yet to fill up the application form, can apply online mode neet.nta.nic.in. Get latest updates here

NEET UG Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for National Eligibility cum Examination Test Undergraduate today. Candidates can fill up the application form online at neet.nta.nic.in. Also, they can pay the application fee till today upto 11.50 pm. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. As per the date released, NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7.

This year, NTA released the application form on March 6 and has provided one month to complete the process. Based on the past year’s trends, it can be expected that the last date to submit the NEET UG 2023 registration form will be extended. However, the officials have not announced any update regarding the extension date.

NEET UG 2023 Dates

Candidates must be aware of the important dates related to UG medical entrance exam. They can go through the table to know NEET UG exam and other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to submit NEET application form April 6, 2023 Last date to pay registration fees April 6, 2023 by 11.50 PM NEET correction window To be notified Last date to make corrections in NEET UG form To be notified NEET exam May 7, 2023

How To Apply for NEET UG 2023?

Through NEET, admission is given to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - registration for NEET UG 2023.

Step 3: On the next page select - new registration.

Step 4: Complete the registration, login and fill the application form.

Step 5: After filling up the form, upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay application fee and submit the online form.

Will NEET UG Resgitstration 2023 Date Extend?

As per media reports, NTA is likely to extend the application deadline. However, candidates are advised not to wait for extension of the application date and complete the registration within by today. They can check below past trends of NEET UG registration extension through which they can get an idea about it:

Years NEET Application Last Date NEET Application Extended Date 2022 May 6, 2022 May 15, 2022 Further extended to May 20, 2022 2021 August 6, 2021 August 10, 2021 2020 January 31, 2020 February 9, 2020 2019 November 30, 2018 December 8, 2018

Why NEET UG Registration 2023 Date Can Be Extended?

As per the table provided above, NTA has extended the deadlines in the past years. The reason for extension can be, every year, some of the candidates request the exam authorities to extend the application deadline. Hence, to give them some more time to apply for the exam, NTA might extend the application last date.

