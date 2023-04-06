AIIMS INI CET Registration 2023 Deadline Extended for PG Courses, Apply Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Date Extended: As per the latest updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the basic registration deadline for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) . Candidates who wish to register for PG courses- MD/MS/MDS & DM/M.Ch(06yrs.) can do the same till April 7, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in to apply.

Meanwhile, candidates must note that the basic registration older than July 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for the previous one are required to do new Basic registration

The official notification of reads, “In continuation to the Notice No. 75/2023 dated 27.03.2023 with regard to INICET MD/MS/MDS & DM/M.Ch(06yrs.) courses at AIIMS New Delhi & other INIs for July-2023 applicants can complete new basic registration till date of correction of rejected images which is 07.04.2023 (05:00 PM).”

AIIMS INI CET 2023 PG Schedule

Particulars Dates Last date for online basic registration April 7, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Status of Basic Registration/application and Basic Information and date of correction of rejected Images. April 4 to 7, 2023 up to 5.00 pm Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) and submission of final application March 24 to April 10, 2023 Status of final application whether accepted or rejected applications with reasons for rejection and submission of required documents April 14 to 18, 2023 Finalization of Centres and allotment of Roll No./Admit Card o, May 1, 2023 AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam date May 7, 2023

How to Apply for AIIMS INI CET 2023?

Candidates who could not do the basic registration before can now do the same till tomorrow i.e. April 7, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register and fill out the form-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac

Step 2: Now, click on academic courses and choose preferred course

Step 3: Click on proceed and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID, password and EUC

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and keep a hard copy for reference

