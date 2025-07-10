NFSU Merit List 2025: Download First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies and M.A. Police & Security Studies at nfsu.ac.in - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NFSU Merit List 2025: The National Forensic Science University, which determines the admission to top forensic science programs in India, including NFSU, GFSU, and AIFSET has started releasing the merit list for admission into the program of eligible candidates. Check the direct link below.

Jul 10, 2025, 13:08 IST
NFSU Merit List 2025 OUT

National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025: The National Forensic Science University (NFSU) released the First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies and the First Provisional Merit List of M.A. Police & Security Studies on July 10, 2025 on its official website, nfsu.ac.in.
The NFSU Merit List 2025 contains the details of programs, such as Name of Program, Name of School, Academic Year, Fees for First Semester, and Roll Number of selected candidates. The counselling of the selected candidates is scheduled on July 11, 2025. Check details here.

NFSU Merit List 2025 OUT

The NFSU Merit List 2025 has been released on the official website in the pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates along with the first semester fees and counselling dates. Click on the direct link below to download the National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025

Name of Course

PDF Download

First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies

Merit List PDF

First Provisional Merit List of M.A. Police & Security Studies

Merit List PDF

National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025: Overview

The NFSU has started releasing the merit list of selected candidates along with their roll numbers. The programs covered by National Forensic Science University are B.Sc., M.Sc., LL.B., M.Pharm, Professional Diplomas. Check the table below for NFSU Merit List 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Release Dates

NFSU: July 2025

Programs Covered

B.Sc., M.Sc., LL.B., M.Pharm, Professional Diplomas

Selection Criteria

Merit-based (12th marks), Entrance Exams (AIFSET, CET, CUET)

Where to Check

Official university websites (e.g., nfsu.ac.in, gifsa.ac.in)

Counseling Process

Offline/Online, Document Verification, Seat Allotment

How to Check the National Forensic Science Merit List 2025?

Candidates can check the NFSU Merit List 2025 from official website after clicking on the direct link provided above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official university website nfsu.ac.in
  • Navigate to the Admissions or Merit List section.
  • Select your program (e.g., B.Sc., M.Sc.).
  • Download the PDF merit list and check your rank

