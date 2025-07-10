NFSU Merit List 2025: Download First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies and M.A. Police & Security Studies at nfsu.ac.in - Link Here

National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025: The National Forensic Science University (NFSU) released the First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies and the First Provisional Merit List of M.A. Police & Security Studies on July 10, 2025 on its official website, nfsu.ac.in.
The NFSU Merit List 2025 contains the details of programs, such as Name of Program, Name of School, Academic Year, Fees for First Semester, and Roll Number of selected candidates. The counselling of the selected candidates is scheduled on July 11, 2025. Check details here.
NFSU Merit List 2025 OUT
The NFSU Merit List 2025 has been released on the official website in the pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates along with the first semester fees and counselling dates. Click on the direct link below to download the National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025
|
Name of Course
|
PDF Download
|
First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies
|
First Provisional Merit List of M.A. Police & Security Studies
National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025: Overview
The NFSU has started releasing the merit list of selected candidates along with their roll numbers. The programs covered by National Forensic Science University are B.Sc., M.Sc., LL.B., M.Pharm, Professional Diplomas. Check the table below for NFSU Merit List 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Release Dates
|
NFSU: July 2025
|
Programs Covered
|
B.Sc., M.Sc., LL.B., M.Pharm, Professional Diplomas
|
Selection Criteria
|
Merit-based (12th marks), Entrance Exams (AIFSET, CET, CUET)
|
Where to Check
|
Official university websites (e.g., nfsu.ac.in, gifsa.ac.in)
|
Counseling Process
|
Offline/Online, Document Verification, Seat Allotment
How to Check the National Forensic Science Merit List 2025?
Candidates can check the NFSU Merit List 2025 from official website after clicking on the direct link provided above or following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official university website nfsu.ac.in
- Navigate to the Admissions or Merit List section.
- Select your program (e.g., B.Sc., M.Sc.).
- Download the PDF merit list and check your rank
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation