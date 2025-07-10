NFSU Merit List 2025: Download First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies and M.A. Police & Security Studies at nfsu.ac.in - Link Here

National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025: The National Forensic Science University (NFSU) released the First Provisional Merit List of Professional Diploma in Security Studies and the First Provisional Merit List of M.A. Police & Security Studies on July 10, 2025 on its official website, nfsu.ac.in.

The NFSU Merit List 2025 contains the details of programs, such as Name of Program, Name of School, Academic Year, Fees for First Semester, and Roll Number of selected candidates. The counselling of the selected candidates is scheduled on July 11, 2025. Check details here.

NFSU Merit List 2025 OUT

The NFSU Merit List 2025 has been released on the official website in the pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates along with the first semester fees and counselling dates. Click on the direct link below to download the National Forensic Science University Merit List 2025