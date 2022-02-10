JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

NHB Admit Card 2022 for Officer Posts (Out): Assistant Manager and Dy Manager, Exam on 27 Feb

NHB Admit Card 2022 for Assistant Manager and Dy Manager has been released by National Housing Bank (NHB) at nhb.org.in. Check Download Link, Exam Details.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 21:19 IST
NHB Admit Card 2022

NHB Admit Card 2022 for Officer Posts: National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit card of the online exam which is scheduled to be held on 27 February 2022 (Sunday) for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) and Deputy  Manager (Scale 2) on its website i.e. nhb.org.in. We have provided NHB Admit Card Link on this page for the convenience of the candidates. Candidates can download NHB Officer Admit Card by visiting the provided link using their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. 

NHB Admit Card Download Link

NHB AM Sample Test

NHB DM Sample Test

Candidates must produce NHB Call Letter along with recent photograph affixed thereon and a valid photo identity proof in ORIGINAL as well as a photocopy of the ID proof at the allotted venue for appearing in the examination. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on their e-Call Letter and observe the same. Besides e-Call Letter & ID proof related documents, the following items are permitted to carry into the examination venue:

  • Mask (WEARING A MASK is MANDATORY)
  • Gloves
  • Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)
  • Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
  • A simple pen
  • In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

Let’s check the steps to download the admit card, exam pattern, and other important details

How to Download NHB Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of NHB - nhb.org.in and click on the 'Menu' Section and go to 'opportunities @NHB' then 'Current Vacancies'

Step 2: Now,  Click on the ‘Download e-Call Letter’ link by visiting 'Recruitment of Officers in Various Scales – 2021'

Step 3: Provide the details

Step 4: Download NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card and NHB Deputy Manager Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out for future use

NHB Exam Pattern

NHB Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

The online examination will comprise the following descriptive and objective type multiple choice tests as stated
below :

Subject No of Questions Marks Time
Objective type
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude  45 60 60 minutes
General Awareness (with special focus on Economy & Banking) and Computer Knowledge 50 50 40 minutes
English Language 25 30 35 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude (with special emphasis on Data analysis and interpretation)  35 60 45 minutes
Total 100 200 3 hours
Descriptive Type      
English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) 2 25 30 minutes

NHB Deputy Manager Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions Marks Time
Objective type
Reasoning 25 25 2 hours
Quantitative Aptitude 25 25
English Language 25 25
General Awareness 25 25
Professional Knowledge (Risk, Credit and Audit) 50 100
Total 100 200 3 hours

There will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks in objective type test.

NHB Result 2022

The result for the said exam is expected in February /March 2022.

Candidates should note that the admit card for the Regional Manager – Risk Management Posts shall also be released soon on the official website.

 

FAQ

How to Download National Housing Body Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website of NHB.

What is NHB Admit Card 2022 ?

19 Feb 2022

What is NHB Exam Date ?

27 Feb 2022
