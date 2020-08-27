NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Short Notice out @nhb.org.in, Online Application Starts from 29 Aug

NHB Recruitment 2020: National Housing Bank (NHB) has released a short notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager against advertisement number NHB/HR & Admin/Recruitment/2020-21/02. All willing and eligible candidates will be able to apply from 29 August onwards @nhb.org.in.

The bank will release NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Detailed Notification PDF on 29 August 2020 and in the employment news issue dated September 5 2020. All candidates are advised to go through the advertisement ensuring their eligibility and remitting fee/intimation charges.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 September 2020

NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager -16 Posts

NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or Master’s Degree in any discipline with an aggregate minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant/ICWAI/CS may also apply.

Age Limit - between 21 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for Assistant Manager Posts

Selection for the Post will be done through two-tiered processes i.e. online examination and interview.

Download NHB Assistant Manager 2020 Short Notice

Detailed Notification PDF- to active on 29 August

Online Application Link - to active on 29 August

Official Website

How to apply for NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 August to 18 September at nhb.org.in. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying to the post.

