OSSC Combined Police Service Exam 2020: 104 Vacancies Notified for SI, Station Officer and Assistant Jailor, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Combined Police Service Exam 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Combined Police Service Exam 2020. The exam will be conducted to fill up 104 vacancies for the post of SI of Police, Station Officer (Fire Service) and Assistant Jailor.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for OSSC CPSE 2020 on official website of OPSC i.e. ossc.gov.in. The last for submitting applications is 25 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 25 September 2020

OSSC Combined Police Service Exam Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 104

SI of Police - 47 Posts

Station Officer (Fire Service) - 13 Posts

Assistant Jailor - 44 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SI, Station Officer and Assistant Jailor Posts

Education Qualification:

SI of Police - The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognzied university

Station Officer (Fire Service) - The candidate must be a science or engineering graduate in any discipline from a recognzied university

Assistant Jailor - The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognzied university

OSSC CPSE Age Limit:

21 to 25 years (Age relaxation will be givevn to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

OSSC CPSE Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/- (Pre Revised)

Selection Process for OSSC CPSE 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Test, Physical Measurement & Physical Test, Physical Standard Measurements, Physical Efficiency Test and Mains Exam.

How to apply for OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 for SI, Station Officer and Assistant Jailor Posts ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 25 September 2020.

OSSC CPSE Application Fee:

Rs. 200/- (There will no fee for the candidates belonging to reserved category)

OSSC CPSE Recruitment Notification PDF

OSSC CPSC Online Application Link