OSSC Combined Police Service Exam 2020: 104 Vacancies Notified for SI, Station Officer and Assistant Jailor, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Combined Police Service Exam 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Combined Police Service Exam 2020. The exam will be conducted to fill up 104 vacancies for the post of SI of Police, Station Officer (Fire Service) and Assistant Jailor.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for OSSC CPSE 2020 on official website of OPSC i.e. ossc.gov.in. The last for submitting applications is 25 September 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 25 September 2020
OSSC Combined Police Service Exam Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 104
- SI of Police - 47 Posts
- Station Officer (Fire Service) - 13 Posts
- Assistant Jailor - 44 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for SI, Station Officer and Assistant Jailor Posts
Education Qualification:
- SI of Police - The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognzied university
- Station Officer (Fire Service) - The candidate must be a science or engineering graduate in any discipline from a recognzied university
- Assistant Jailor - The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognzied university
OSSC CPSE Age Limit:
21 to 25 years (Age relaxation will be givevn to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)
OSSC CPSE Pay Scale:
Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/- (Pre Revised)
Selection Process for OSSC CPSE 2020
The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Test, Physical Measurement & Physical Test, Physical Standard Measurements, Physical Efficiency Test and Mains Exam.
How to apply for OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 for SI, Station Officer and Assistant Jailor Posts ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 25 September 2020.
OSSC CPSE Application Fee:
Rs. 200/- (There will no fee for the candidates belonging to reserved category)
OSSC CPSE Recruitment Notification PDF
OSSC CPSC Online Application Link