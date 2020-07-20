NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020: 250 Vacancies for Nursing Officer Post, Download Application @nrhmarunachal.gov.in

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Office of the Mission Director, Naharlagun, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer on contractual basis for various districts in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 30 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 30 July 2020

Written Test - 02 August 2020 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM

NHM Arunachal Pradesh Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer - 250 Posts

Salary:

Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,200/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

M.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc Nursing/General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) course from INC recognised institution

Having Registration Certification of Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council (APNC)

Selection Process for Nursing Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test and competency based skill test (OSCE)

How to apply for NHM Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode by sending it to the concerned district Email ID. The application is available on the official website nrhmarunachal.gov.in. The last date of submitting application is 30 July 2020.