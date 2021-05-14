NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification: Walk in for MO Specialist, Medical Officer & Other Posts from 20 May

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of MO Specialist, Medical Officer & Others. Candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview from 20 to 25 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 to 25 May 2021

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

MO Specialist- 2 Posts

Medical Officer- 2 Posts

Public Health Manger - 1 Post

Account Assistant - 1 Post

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MO Specialist- MD/MS/DNB in Obstetrics and Gynaecology/DGO recognized by MCI; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.

Medical Officer- MBBS from a recognized institute, registered with Haryana Medical Council.

Public Health Manager - MD in CHA/Hospital Management/Community Medicine; Master/Diploma/Degree in CHA/Hospital Management/Community Medicine; MBA in Health Management; Master in Public Health.

Account Assistant - B.Com with at least 55% Marks. Knowledge of Tally ERP.9 Software (Certificate for the same is required); Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric. One year post qualification experience related to accounts.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

MO Specialist, Medical Officer- 65 years

Public Health Manager, Account Assistant - upto 42 years

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Remuneration

MO Specialist - Rs. 100000/-

Medical Officer- Rs. 50,000/-

Public Health Manager - Rs. 80,000/-

Account Assistant - Rs. 12500/-

Download NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 20 to 25 May in the office of Civil Surgeon, A - Block, 5th Floor, Premises of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula along with the documents.

