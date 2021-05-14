NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification: Walk in for MO Specialist, Medical Officer & Other Posts from 20 May
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at nhmharyana.gov.in for recruitment to the various posts of Medical Officer Specialist, Medical Officer and other posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of MO Specialist, Medical Officer & Others. Candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview from 20 to 25 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 to 25 May 2021
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- MO Specialist- 2 Posts
- Medical Officer- 2 Posts
- Public Health Manger - 1 Post
- Account Assistant - 1 Post
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- MO Specialist- MD/MS/DNB in Obstetrics and Gynaecology/DGO recognized by MCI; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.
- Medical Officer- MBBS from a recognized institute, registered with Haryana Medical Council.
- Public Health Manager - MD in CHA/Hospital Management/Community Medicine; Master/Diploma/Degree in CHA/Hospital Management/Community Medicine; MBA in Health Management; Master in Public Health.
- Account Assistant - B.Com with at least 55% Marks. Knowledge of Tally ERP.9 Software (Certificate for the same is required); Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric. One year post qualification experience related to accounts.
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- MO Specialist, Medical Officer- 65 years
- Public Health Manager, Account Assistant - upto 42 years
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Remuneration
- MO Specialist - Rs. 100000/-
- Medical Officer- Rs. 50,000/-
- Public Health Manager - Rs. 80,000/-
- Account Assistant - Rs. 12500/-
Download NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 20 to 25 May in the office of Civil Surgeon, A - Block, 5th Floor, Premises of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula along with the documents.
