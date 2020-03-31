NHM Jalna Recruitment 2020: 55 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Doctor Posts for COVID -19

NHM Jalna Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Covid Hospital DH Jalna. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 31 March 2020.

Walk in Interview Details

Date: 31 March 2020

Time: 10:00 AM



Vacancy Details of NHM Jalna Recruitment 2020

Staff Nurse - 40 Posts

Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthesist/ Inter Venis - 15 Posts

Pay for Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis Posts



Staff Nurse - Rs. 15,000 per month

Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis - Rs. 75,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis Posts:

Staff Nurse - Completed Course of GNM or B.Sc.Nursing Valid MNC. Certificate should be attached with application MNC Certification is must

Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis - For Full Time Post :- MBBS/MD/MS with MMC Registration

How to Apply for NHM Jalna Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with relevant original documents as well as photocopies of the documents at District Magistrate Office, Jalna, today i.e. on 31 March 2020 at 10:00 AM.

NHM Jalna Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF

