NHM Jalna Recruitment 2020: 55 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Doctor Posts for COVID -19

NHM Jalna Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Covid Hospital DH Jalna. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 31 March 2020.
Walk in Interview Details
Date: 31 March 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Vacancy Details of NHM Jalna Recruitment 2020
- Staff Nurse - 40 Posts
- Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthesist/ Inter Venis - 15 Posts
Pay for Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis Posts
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 15,000 per month
- Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis - Rs. 75,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis Posts:
- Staff Nurse - Completed Course of GNM or B.Sc.Nursing Valid MNC. Certificate should be attached with application MNC Certification is must
- Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis - For Full Time Post :- MBBS/MD/MS with MMC Registration
How to Apply for NHM Jalna Staff Nurse and Specialist MBBS Physician/ Surgeon/ Anaesthetist/ Inter Venis Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with relevant original documents as well as photocopies of the documents at District Magistrate Office, Jalna, today i.e. on 31 March 2020 at 10:00 AM.
NHM Jalna Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF
