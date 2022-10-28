NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1048 CHO Posts @karunadu.karnataka.gov.in

NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Karnataka (NHM Karnataka) has published a notification for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on karunadu.karnataka.gov.in. A total of 1048 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment for delivering Comprehensive Primary Health care under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka.
The candidates who are seeking to apply should hold a degree in Nursing. More details can be checked in the PDF link given below:
NHM Karnataka CHO Notification Download
NHM Karnataka CHO Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Start date of registration- 27th October 2022
- Last date of registration- 08th November 2022 (Till 5:00pm)
- Admit card release Date- 17th November 2022
NHM Karnataka CHO Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer (CHO) - 1048 Vacancies
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
In B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, the candidate shall have passed graduation from RGUHS or any other recognized university, with registration done under KNC only will be eligible to apply
Age Limit:
35 years
How to Apply for NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website http://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw
- Read the official notification. ·
- Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.
- Fill the online application form.
- Then take a print out of application form for future Reference