Study at Home
Search

NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies for Medical Officer and Consultant Posts, Apply @leh.nic.in

NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies for Medical Officer and Consultant Posts, Apply @leh.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details on jagranjosh.com.

Aug 6, 2020 12:06 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020
NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020

NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Consultant under NHM Programme as per the permissibility vacant posts approved under ROP (NHM) for the year 2020-21, vide No: F.No:M-l1016/9/2020-NHM-II,dated:15/4/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

  • Advt No. 18 -DHS/H&ME of 2020, 17/DHS/H&ME of 2020

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2020

NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Advt. No. 17/DHS/H&ME of 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Zanskar Block - 8 Posts
  • Tangtse Block - 5 Posts
  • Nyoma Block- 6 Posts
  • Nubra Block - 11 Posts
  • Drass Block - 5 Posts
  • Panikhar Block - 2 Posts

Advt. No. 18/DHS/H&ME of 2020 Vacancies

  • Medical Officer and Consultants - 48 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer and Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - MBBS Degree from a recognized University and must be registered with IMC.
  • Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, Anesthetist - Candidate must have MBBS Degree from a recognized University and have a post-graduation degree from a recognized Institute. Candidate must be registered with the Indian Medical Council.

Notification 1

Notification 2

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Leh Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates shall apply on the prescribed format and submit along with supporting documents as prescribed by mail on dhsladakhhr@gmail.com latest by 30 August 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Check Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 5846 Vacancies@ssc.nic.in, Selection through SSC Constable Executive Exam on 27 Nov

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification: 4182 Vacancies to be filled across India, Apply Online @ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in, Freshers can apply

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for HOD (Electrical Engineering) Posts, Online Application begins from 7 Aug

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply online @aai.aero

 

FAQ

How can I apply for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with supporting documents as prescribed by mail on dhsladakhhr@gmail.com latest by 30 August 2020.

What is the qualification required for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

The candidates holding MBBS Degree, Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates should also be registered with Indian Medical Council.

What is the last date for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

Willing candidates can apply for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 31 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

A total of 85 vacancies will be recruited for the posts of Doctor including Medical Officer and Specialists in various departments.

Related Stories