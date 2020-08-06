NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies for Medical Officer and Consultant Posts, Apply @leh.nic.in

How can I apply for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with supporting documents as prescribed by mail on dhsladakhhr@gmail.com latest by 30 August 2020.

What is the qualification required for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

The candidates holding MBBS Degree, Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates should also be registered with Indian Medical Council.

What is the last date for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

Willing candidates can apply for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 31 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020?

A total of 85 vacancies will be recruited for the posts of Doctor including Medical Officer and Specialists in various departments.