NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies for Medical Officer and Consultant Posts, Apply @leh.nic.in

NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Consultant under NHM Programme as per the permissibility vacant posts approved under ROP (NHM) for the year 2020-21, vide No: F.No:M-l1016/9/2020-NHM-II,dated:15/4/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.
- Advt No. 18 -DHS/H&ME of 2020, 17/DHS/H&ME of 2020
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2020
NHM Ladakh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Advt. No. 17/DHS/H&ME of 2020 Vacancy Details
- Zanskar Block - 8 Posts
- Tangtse Block - 5 Posts
- Nyoma Block- 6 Posts
- Nubra Block - 11 Posts
- Drass Block - 5 Posts
- Panikhar Block - 2 Posts
Advt. No. 18/DHS/H&ME of 2020 Vacancies
- Medical Officer and Consultants - 48 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer and Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer - MBBS Degree from a recognized University and must be registered with IMC.
- Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, Anesthetist - Candidate must have MBBS Degree from a recognized University and have a post-graduation degree from a recognized Institute. Candidate must be registered with the Indian Medical Council.
How to apply for NHM Leh Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates shall apply on the prescribed format and submit along with supporting documents as prescribed by mail on dhsladakhhr@gmail.com latest by 30 August 2020.
