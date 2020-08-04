AAI JE Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, 180 Vacancies Notified for Junior Executive Posts, Apply online @aai.aero

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 September 2020.

A total of 180 vacancies of Junior Executive Posts will be recruited on the basis of GATE 2019 Marks and document verification. Candidates can check this article for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 2 September 2020

Availability of Schedule for Document Verification: Will be announced

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Civil) - 15 Posts

Junior Executive (Electrical) - 15 Posts

Junior Executive (Electronics) - 150 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive (Civil) -Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 60% marks from a recognized/deemed university.

Junior Executive (Electrical) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 60% marks from a recognized/deemed university.

Junior Executive (Electronics) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology with minimum 60% marks in Electronics/ Telecommunications/Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized/ deemed university.

Age Limit - 27 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale -Rs.40000-3%-140000 (E-1)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Registration

Login

Official Website

Selection Procedure for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2019 Marks will be called directly for document verification which will be held at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi.

How to apply for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

Application Fee for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020

Others - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PWD/Female Candidates - Nil

Mode of Payment - Online