NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020 for 799 Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Palghar, Maharashtra has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, DEO, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Stores Officer and Ward Boy for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 09 June 2020
Vacancy Details of NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020
- Staff Nurse - 413 Posts
- DEO - 25
- Physician - 25
- Anesthetist - 21
- Medical Officer - 83
- Hospital Manager - 23
- X-Ray Technician - 17
- ECG Technician -15
- Lab Technician - 23
- Stores Officer - 18
- Ward Boy - 133
Salary:
- Physician - Rs 75,000/-
- Anesthetist - Rs 75,000/-
- Medical Officer - Rs 60,000/-
- Hospital Manager -Rs 35,000/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs 20,000/-
- X-Ray Technician - Rs 17,000/-
- ECG Technician - Rs 17,000/-
- Lab Technician -Rs 17,000/-
- Store Officer - Rs 20,000/-
- DEO - Rs 17,000/-
- Ward Boy - Daily wages Rs 400 per day
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course/B.Sc.Nursing.
- Physician - MD (Medicine).
- Anasthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia.
- Medical Officer: MBBS Degree.
- Hospital Manager: Any medical graduate with one year experience of hospital administration.
- X-Ray Technician: Retd. X-ray technician.
- ECG Technician: B.Sc with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology and Experience of ECG technician at least one year
- Lab Technician: B.Sc DMLT.
- Stores Officer: Any graduate with one year experience as Stores Officer.
- DEO: Any Degree with English typing of 40 w.p.m & Marathi typing of 30 w.p.m & MS-CIT.
- Ward Boy: 10th Passed
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.
Download NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment Notification PDF