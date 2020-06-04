Study at Home
NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020 for 799 Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO and Other Posts

National Health Mission (NHM), Palghar, Maharashtra has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts. Check Details Here

Jun 4, 2020 10:54 IST
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Palghar, Maharashtra has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, DEO, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Stores Officer and Ward Boy  for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 09 June 2020

Vacancy Details of NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020

  • Staff Nurse - 413 Posts
  • DEO - 25
  • Physician - 25
  • Anesthetist - 21
  • Medical Officer - 83
  • Hospital Manager - 23
  • X-Ray Technician - 17
  • ECG Technician -15
  • Lab Technician - 23
  • Stores Officer - 18
  • Ward Boy - 133

Salary:

  • Physician - Rs 75,000/-
  • Anesthetist - Rs 75,000/-
  • Medical Officer  - Rs 60,000/-
  • Hospital Manager -Rs 35,000/-
  • Staff Nurse  - Rs 20,000/-
  • X-Ray Technician - Rs 17,000/-
  • ECG Technician - Rs 17,000/-
  • Lab Technician -Rs 17,000/-
  • Store Officer - Rs 20,000/-
  • DEO - Rs 17,000/-
  • Ward Boy - Daily wages Rs 400 per day

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course/B.Sc.Nursing.
  • Physician - MD (Medicine).
  • Anasthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia.
  • Medical Officer: MBBS Degree.
  • Hospital Manager: Any medical graduate with one year experience of hospital administration.
  • X-Ray Technician: Retd. X-ray technician.
  • ECG Technician: B.Sc with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology and Experience of ECG technician at least one year
  • Lab Technician: B.Sc DMLT.
  • Stores Officer: Any graduate with one year experience as Stores Officer.
  • DEO: Any Degree with English typing of 40 w.p.m & Marathi typing of 30 w.p.m & MS-CIT.
  • Ward Boy: 10th Passed

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts  ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.

Download NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment Notification PDF

 

 

 

