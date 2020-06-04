NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020 for 799 Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO and Other Posts

NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Palghar, Maharashtra has invited the applications for the post of Staff Nurse, DEO, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Stores Officer and Ward Boy for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 09 June 2020

Vacancy Details of NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment 2020

Staff Nurse - 413 Posts

DEO - 25

Physician - 25

Anesthetist - 21

Medical Officer - 83

Hospital Manager - 23

X-Ray Technician - 17

ECG Technician -15

Lab Technician - 23

Stores Officer - 18

Ward Boy - 133

Salary:

Physician - Rs 75,000/-

Anesthetist - Rs 75,000/-

Medical Officer - Rs 60,000/-

Hospital Manager -Rs 35,000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs 20,000/-

X-Ray Technician - Rs 17,000/-

ECG Technician - Rs 17,000/-

Lab Technician -Rs 17,000/-

Store Officer - Rs 20,000/-

DEO - Rs 17,000/-

Ward Boy - Daily wages Rs 400 per day

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course/B.Sc.Nursing.

Physician - MD (Medicine).

Anasthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anaesthesia.

Medical Officer: MBBS Degree.

Hospital Manager: Any medical graduate with one year experience of hospital administration.

X-Ray Technician: Retd. X-ray technician.

ECG Technician: B.Sc with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology and Experience of ECG technician at least one year

Lab Technician: B.Sc DMLT.

Stores Officer: Any graduate with one year experience as Stores Officer.

DEO: Any Degree with English typing of 40 w.p.m & Marathi typing of 30 w.p.m & MS-CIT.

Ward Boy: 10th Passed

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Palghar Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 June 2020.

