NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Cardiologist, MO, Sr. Lab Tech & Other Posts in Jalna & Pune

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Jalna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cardiologist, Nephrologist, Medical Officer & Others in the district of Jalna and Pune. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the deadline of the application

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application for Jalna: 31 August 2020

Last date for submission of application for Pune: 24 August 2020

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Jalna:

Cardiologist (NPCDCS) - 1 Post

Nephrologist - 1 Post

OBGY - 2 Posts

Anesthesit - 6 Posts

Paediatrician - 4 Posts

Radiologist - 1 Post

Physician, Consultant Medicine- 3 Posts

Psychiatrist - 1 Post

Medical Officer MBBS - 6 Posts

Medical Officer (Ayush)- 1 Post

Medical Officer (Male) RBSK - 9 Posts

Medical Officer (Female) RBSK - 8 Posts

Psychologist - 1 Post

Social Worker - 2 Posts

Councellor- 6 Posts

Physiotherephist - 1 Post

Audiometric Assistant - 1 Post

Dental Technician (DEIC)- 1 Post

Dental Hygienist (NOHP)- 1 Post

CT-Scan Technician (IPHS) - 1 Post

Psychiatric Nurse (NMHP) - 1 Post

Audiometric - 1 Post

Pune:

Sr Laboratory Technician - 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Cardiologist, MO, Sr. Lab Tech & Other Posts in Jalna & Pune

Educational Qualification:

Jalna:

Audiometric Assistant -Any Graduate with Typing Skill, Marathi 30 wpm & English 40 WPM WITH MS-CIT WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE as Audiometric Assistant.

Dental Technician (DEIC)- HSC SCIENCE with Dental Technician Course Approved by Dental Council WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE.

Dental Hygienist (NOHP)- HSC SCIENCE with Dental Technician Course Approved by Dental Council WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE.

CT-Scan Technician (IPHS) - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing with Certification in Psychiatry from Reputed Institute for DPN Or M.Sc. Nursing (Psy.).

Psychiatric Nurse (NMHP) - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing with Certification in Psychiatry from Reputed Institute for DPN Or M.Sc. Nursing (Psy.).

Audiometric - Diploma in Audiology with 1 year of experience as Audiometric Assistant.

Pune:

Sr Laboratory Technician - M.Sc. Medical Microbiology/Applied Microbiology/Chemistry/General Microbiology/Clinical Microbiology/Biotechnology/Medical Biotechnology or B.Sc. Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Chemistry/Life Science with or without DMLT.

Notification 1

Notification 2

How to apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can forward applications along with documents to the concerned authority. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details such as application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience and other details.