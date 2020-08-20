NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Cardiologist, MO, Sr. Lab Tech & Other Posts in Jalna & Pune

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Jalna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cardiologist, Nephrologist, Medical Officer & Others in the district of Jalna and Pune. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the deadline of the application
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application for Jalna: 31 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application for Pune: 24 August 2020
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Jalna:
- Cardiologist (NPCDCS) - 1 Post
- Nephrologist - 1 Post
- OBGY - 2 Posts
- Anesthesit - 6 Posts
- Paediatrician - 4 Posts
- Radiologist - 1 Post
- Physician, Consultant Medicine- 3 Posts
- Psychiatrist - 1 Post
- Medical Officer MBBS - 6 Posts
- Medical Officer (Ayush)- 1 Post
- Medical Officer (Male) RBSK - 9 Posts
- Medical Officer (Female) RBSK - 8 Posts
- Psychologist - 1 Post
- Social Worker - 2 Posts
- Councellor- 6 Posts
- Physiotherephist - 1 Post
- Audiometric Assistant - 1 Post
- Dental Technician (DEIC)- 1 Post
- Dental Hygienist (NOHP)- 1 Post
- CT-Scan Technician (IPHS) - 1 Post
- Psychiatric Nurse (NMHP) - 1 Post
- Audiometric - 1 Post
Pune:
- Sr Laboratory Technician - 7 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Cardiologist, MO, Sr. Lab Tech & Other Posts in Jalna & Pune
Educational Qualification:
Jalna:
- Audiometric Assistant -Any Graduate with Typing Skill, Marathi 30 wpm & English 40 WPM WITH MS-CIT WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE as Audiometric Assistant.
- Dental Technician (DEIC)- HSC SCIENCE with Dental Technician Course Approved by Dental Council WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE.
- Dental Hygienist (NOHP)- HSC SCIENCE with Dental Technician Course Approved by Dental Council WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE.
- CT-Scan Technician (IPHS) - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing with Certification in Psychiatry from Reputed Institute for DPN Or M.Sc. Nursing (Psy.).
- Psychiatric Nurse (NMHP) - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing with Certification in Psychiatry from Reputed Institute for DPN Or M.Sc. Nursing (Psy.).
- Audiometric - Diploma in Audiology with 1 year of experience as Audiometric Assistant.
Pune:
- Sr Laboratory Technician - M.Sc. Medical Microbiology/Applied Microbiology/Chemistry/General Microbiology/Clinical Microbiology/Biotechnology/Medical Biotechnology or B.Sc. Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Chemistry/Life Science with or without DMLT.
How to apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can forward applications along with documents to the concerned authority. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details such as application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience and other details.