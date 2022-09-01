NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) for 132 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022: District Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society Chandrapur, National Health Mission, Maharashtra (NHM Maharashtra) are filling up 132 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and MPW. Applications are invited on the official website i.e. https://zpchandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in/ and https://zpchandrapur.co.in for a total of 132 vacancies. The candidates can check the details related to dates, vacancy break up and qualifications below:
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 Download
Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:
The last date for submitting the application is 06 September 2022
NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details 2022:
|
S. No.
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
1
|
Medical Officer – MBBS
|
44
|
2
|
Staff Nurse
|
44
|
3
|
MPW-Male
|
44
|
Total
|
132
NHM Maharashtra Salary:
-
S. No.
Post
Salary
1
Medical Officer – MBBS
Rs. 60000
2
Staff Nurse
Rs. 20000
3
MPW-Male
Rs. 180000
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer - Candidates should have MBBS Degree
- Nurse - Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration
- MPW Male - 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course
NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts Age Limit:
38 years
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of ZP chandrapur which is chandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in
- Click on the application form link for the post you are interested
- Fill up your details
- Take a print out of the application form