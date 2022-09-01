NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) for 132 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

NHM Maharashtra is hiring for 132 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts. Check Vacancy Break Up, Salary, Application Date, Salary, Age Limit, Application Process Here.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022: District Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society Chandrapur, National Health Mission, Maharashtra (NHM Maharashtra) are filling up 132 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and MPW. Applications are invited on the official website i.e. https://zpchandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in/ and https://zpchandrapur.co.in for a total of 132 vacancies.  The candidates can check the details related to dates, vacancy break up and qualifications below:

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 Download

Medical Officer (MBBS)

Staff Nurse

MPW

Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

The last date for submitting the application is 06 September 2022

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details 2022:

S. No.

Post

Vacancies

1

Medical Officer – MBBS

44

2

Staff Nurse

44

3

MPW-Male

44

Total

132

NHM Maharashtra Salary:

  • S. No.

    Post

    Salary

    1

    Medical Officer – MBBS

    Rs. 60000

    2

    Staff Nurse

    		 Rs. 20000

    3

    MPW-Male

    Rs. 180000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - Candidates should have MBBS Degree
  • Nurse - Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration
  • MPW Male - 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course

NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts Age Limit:

38 years

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2022  ?

  1. Go to the official website of ZP chandrapur which is chandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in
  2. Click on the application form link for the post you are interested
  3. Fill up your details
  4. Take a print out of the application form

