NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) for 132 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

NHM Maharashtra is hiring for 132 MPW, Nurse and MO Posts. Check Vacancy Break Up, Salary, Application Date, Salary, Age Limit, Application Process Here.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022: District Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society Chandrapur, National Health Mission, Maharashtra (NHM Maharashtra) are filling up 132 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and MPW. Applications are invited on the official website i.e. https://zpchandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in/ and https://zpchandrapur.co.in for a total of 132 vacancies. The candidates can check the details related to dates, vacancy break up and qualifications below:

Medical Officer (MBBS)

Staff Nurse

MPW

Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

The last date for submitting the application is 06 September 2022

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details 2022:

S. No. Post Vacancies 1 Medical Officer – MBBS 44 2 Staff Nurse 44 3 MPW-Male 44 Total 132

NHM Maharashtra Salary:

S. No. Post Salary 1 Medical Officer – MBBS Rs. 60000 2 Staff Nurse Rs. 20000 3 MPW-Male Rs. 180000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidates should have MBBS Degree

Nurse - Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration

MPW Male - 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course

NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts Age Limit:

38 years

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2022 ?