NHM Recruitment 2022 for 1749 Staff Nurse (MLHP) Posts, Apply Now!

NHM Recruitment 2022: The Centre for Management Development (CMD) is hiring 1749 Staff Nurse (MLHP) Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2022: The Centre for Management Development (CMD), on behalf of the National Health Mission (NHM) Kerala, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Mid Level Service Providers (Staff Nurses). A total of 1749 vacancies will be filled in selected districts of the National Health Mission. An interested person with a degree in nursing or GNM can apply for the NHM Kerala Recruitment 2022.

The applicants must go through the detailed notification carefully and check their eligibility for this recruitment before applying and entering the particulars entirely online through cmdkerala.net.

Selected candidates will be trained and paid Rs. 17,000/- during the training. Candidates can check the details here.

NHM Kerala MLHP Notification

NHM Kerala MLHP Online Application Link

NHM Kerala MLHP Vacancy Details

Location Number of Vacancies Klm 115 Pta 100 Alpy 84 Ktm 130 Idk 126 Ekm 137 Tsr 179 Plkd 207 Mlpm 244 Kkd 118 Wynd 47 Knr 163 Ksgd 99

NHM Kerala MLHP Registrations Dates

Starting Date of Application - 12 October 2022

Last Date of Application - 21 October 2022

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Kerala MLHP Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

BSc Nursing or GNM with one year post qualification experience as on 1st October 2022

Age Limit:

40 years

Salary:

Rs. 17,000/- for 4 months during training period and

Rs. 17,000/- + Rs. 1000/- (fixed Travelling Allowance)

Selection Process for NHM Kerala MLHP Recruitment

Selection will be made based on:

Qualification Experience Written test Performance in the interview.

How to Apply for NHM Kerala MLHP Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website through official website.