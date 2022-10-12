NHM Recruitment 2022 for 1749 Staff Nurse (MLHP) Posts, Apply Now!

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2022: The Centre for Management Development (CMD), on behalf of the National Health Mission (NHM) Kerala, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Mid Level Service Providers (Staff Nurses). A total of 1749 vacancies will be filled in selected districts of the National Health Mission. An interested person with a degree in nursing or GNM can apply for the NHM Kerala Recruitment 2022.
The applicants must go through the detailed notification carefully and check their eligibility for this recruitment before applying and entering the particulars entirely online through cmdkerala.net.
Selected candidates will be trained and paid Rs. 17,000/- during the training. Candidates can check the details here.
NHM Kerala MLHP Notification
NHM Kerala MLHP Online Application Link
NHM Kerala MLHP Vacancy Details
|Location
|Number of Vacancies
|Klm
|115
|Pta
|100
|Alpy
|84
|Ktm
|130
|Idk
|126
|Ekm
|137
|Tsr
|179
|Plkd
|207
|Mlpm
|244
|Kkd
|118
|Wynd
|47
|Knr
|163
|Ksgd
|99
NHM Kerala MLHP Registrations Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 12 October 2022
- Last Date of Application - 21 October 2022
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Kerala MLHP Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
BSc Nursing or GNM with one year post qualification experience as on 1st October 2022
Age Limit:
40 years
Salary:
- Rs. 17,000/- for 4 months during training period and
- Rs. 17,000/- + Rs. 1000/- (fixed Travelling Allowance)
Selection Process for NHM Kerala MLHP Recruitment
Selection will be made based on:
- Qualification
- Experience
- Written test
- Performance in the interview.
How to Apply for NHM Kerala MLHP Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website through official website.