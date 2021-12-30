NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 146 Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts at zpsatara.gov.in

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 14:57 IST
NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, DEIC Special Educator, Physiotherapist, SATS TB Supervisor, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Technician, Pharmacist, Facility Manager, TBHV, Block M&E, Cold Chain Technician, Accountant, and Counsellor. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2022.

A total of 146 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 10 January 2022

NHM Satara Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No. of Vacancies

Medical Officer

17

DEIC Special Educator

01

Physiotherapist

01

SATS TB Supervisor

01

Staff Nurse

90

Counsellor

04

Lab Technician

02

Technician

11

Pharmacist

07

Facility Manager

01

TBHV

04

Block M&E

03

Cold Chain Technician

01

Accountant

02

NHM Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer (Ayush UG) (RBSK) - MBBS/BAMS.
  • Ayush PG Medical Officer (Unani) - MD (Unani).
  • DEIC Special Educator - B.Ed. Special education in the field of Mental Retardation/Diploma in early childhood special educational/B.Ed. Special Education/PG Diploma in Special Education, Multi Dis. Physical & Neuro recognized by rehabilitation council of India.
  • Physiotherapist - Physiotherapy Graduate Degree in 2 years Experience.
  • STS (RNTCP) TB Supervisor - Any Graduate with typing skills Marathi 30 & English 40. MSCIT. Permanent 2 wheeler Driving License.
  • Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing.
  • Counsellor - BSW/MSW; Degree or Diploma in counseling/health education/mass communication; proficiency in computer handling; MS -CIT.
  • Tab Technician - 12+ DMLT Course and higher qualification will be preferred.
  • Technician - 12th Science & Diploma in dental tech course. Registration with State Dental Council.
  • Pharmacist - B.Pharma/D.Pharma and Higher Qualification will be preferred.
  • Facility Manager - Diploma in Electronic/Electronical Communication/IT and Higher Qualification will be preferred.
  • TBHV- Any Graduate or experience of working as MPW/LHV/ANM/Health Worker Certificate or higher course in health education or tuberculosis health visitors recognized course. Typing Skill Marathi 30 & English 40, MSCIT.
  • Block M & E  (Program Assistant Statistics) - Graduate in Statistics or Mathematics & MSCIT.
  • Cold Chain Technician - Passed 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education or two year trade in air conditioning in a government industrial training institute and NCTVT Certificate, MSCIT Certificate, Preference if have a four wheeler license.
  • Accountant - B.com/M.com Tally ERP

Download NHM Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for NHM Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 10 January 2022.

NHM Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Unreserved category – Rs. 500/-

Reserved Category – Rs. 300/-

Payment Mode: Online.

Job Summary
NotificationNHM Satara Recruitment 2022 for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts, NHM Notification @ zpsatara.gov.in
Notification Date30 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission10 Jan, 2022
CitySatara
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization National Health Mission
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
