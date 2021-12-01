Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NHM TN Recruitment 2021 for 7296 MLHP and Multipurpose Health Worker/ Health Inspector Posts, Download Application Form

District Health Society, National Health Mission  (NHM), Tamil Nadu has published the notification for recruitment of 7296 Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male)/ Health Inspector Grade II.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 11:58 IST
NHM TN Recruitment 2021
NHM TN Recruitment 2021 Notification: District Health Society, National Health Mission  (NHM), Tamil Nadu is looking to recruit 7000+ Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male)/ Health Inspector Grade II. Eligible candidates who are interested for NHM Tamil Nadu Recruitment required to submit their application through offline mode on or before 15 December 2021.

A total of 296 vacancies are available of which 4848 are for MLHP and 2448 are for Health Workers in the Health Sub-Centre -Health and Wellness Centers (HWC-HSCs) . We have provided the educational qualification, age limit and other details below:

NHM TN Notification Download:

MLHP

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male)/ Health Inspector Grade II

NHM TN Application Form Download:

MLHP

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male)/ Health Inspector Grade II

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Application - 15 December 2021

Vacancy Details

  • Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) - 4848 Posts
  • Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) /Health Inspector Grade II - 2448 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM TN for MLHP and Multipurpose Health Worker/ Health Inspector Posts

  • Educational Qualification:
  • MLHP - DGNM/B.Sc Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing with Integrated curriculum registered under TN Nursing Council.
  • Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) /Health Inspector Grade II - 12th with Biology/ Botany and Zoology. Must have passed Tamil language as a subject in SSLC level and possess two years for MultiPurpose Health Worker(Male)/Health Inspector/Sanitary Inspector Course training/ offered by recognized private institution/ Trust/ Universities/ Deemed Universities including Gandhigram Rural Institute training course certificate granted by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Age Limit:

50 Years

How to Apply for NHM TN Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should send the application along with the relevant document photocopies to "The Executive Secretary / Deputy Director of Health Services, Respective District Health Society" latest by 15 December 2021.

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for NHM TN MLHP Posts ?

4848

What is NHM TN Application Last Date ?

15 December 2021
