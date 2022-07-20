NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022: 5500 Vacancies Notified for Nurses, Apply @upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is hiring 5505 Community Health Officers to be filled through Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has notified a huge number of vacancies for 04 Month Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2022-23 session. The selected candidates will be recruited as Community Health Officers (CHO) after completing the course.

A total of 5505 contractual vacancies are available under NHM UP Recruitment 2022. Students with GNM or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing are eligible for NHM UP CHO 2022.

More details related to NHM UP CHO 2022 such as vacancy break up, age limit, exam details, application link and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 09 August 2022

NHM UP CHO Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 5505

UR - 2202

EWS- 550

OBC - 1486

SC - 1157

ST - 110

NHM UP CHO Salary:

Stipend - Rs. 10,000/- per month will be offered as a stipend during the training period, which includes boarding & lodging allowances.

Salary - Maximum Rs. 35,500/- per month (Rs 20,500 per month salary plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive) will be offered at the time of posting at SC-HWC in the district as a CHO subject to guidelines issued by GoI.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)-RNRM from a recognized Institute or B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University.

NHM UP CHO Age Limit:

35 years

Selection Process for NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer-based Test (CBT).

NHM CHO Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will be Computer based and candidates will be given 2 hours (in one sitting) to complete the test. There will be two sections of the total of 100 marks. Section-I (80 Marks) will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) and Section II (20 Marks) will consist of General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer knowledge with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ). Each question will carry 1 mark and there is NO NEGATIVE marking for a wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions. The question paper shall be set in bilingual languages i.e. English and Hindi only. However, in case of any inconsistency in the Hindi version, the English version of the question shall be valid & final

How to Apply for NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2022

The candidates can apply online in two steps:

Step - 1: Registration

Step -2 : Fill Application Form

Application Fee:

No fee