NHM UP Recruitment 2020 for 26 Consultant Posts, Apply by 9 August

NHM UP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant, Senior Consultant and Specialist Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 August 2020

NHM UP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultants - Hospital Network & Quality Assurance - 3 Posts

Senior Consultants - Health Benefits Package - 4 Posts

Consultants - Health Benefit Packages - 3 Posts

Consultants - Hospital Network and Quality Assurance - 3 Posts

Specialists (Medical Audit) - 1 Post

Senior Consultant (Legal) - 1 Post

Senior Consultant (Vigilance) - 1 Post

Senior Consultant (National Anti Fraud Unit) - 1 Post

Consulant (Health Policy Research) - 1 Post

Specialist (Call Centre & Grievance) - 1 Post

Specialist (Insurance) - 1 Post

Senior Consultant (Operations) - 1 Post

Senior Consultant (Contract Management) - 1 Post

Senior Consultant (Claims) - 1 Post

Consultant (Data Analysis) - 1 Post

Consultants (Quality Call Audit) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultants - Hospital Network & Quality Assurance, Health Benefit Package - MBBS/BDS/AYUSH from a recognized University/Institute; And MBA/ PGDHM/ Masters’ Degree in Hospital Administration/ Public Health/Health Insurance from a reputed and recognized university or institution.

Consultants - Health Benefits Packages, Hospital Network and Quality Assurance, Specialists (Medical Audit) - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institute; MBA/ PGDHM/ Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration/ Public Health from a reputed and recognized university, or institution.

Senior Consultant (Legal) - Bachelors'/ Masters' in Law.

Senior Consultant (Vigilance/National Anti Fraud Unit/Operations/Contract Management/Claims) - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University /Institute.

Consultant (Health Policy Research) - Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics, or other related disciplines, from a recognized University/ Institute.

Specialist (Call Centre & Grievance) - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institute;Post -Graduate degree in Management/ MBA from a recognized University/ Institute.

Specialist (Insurance) - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institute; MBA/ PGDBM/ Master’s in Public Health from a reputed and recognized university or institution.

Consultant (Data Analysis) - Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics or other related disciplines, from a recognized University/ Institute.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 9 August 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.