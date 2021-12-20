NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22 for 2900+ Lab Technician, STS and Other Posts, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh is hiring 2900+ Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS). Check Details Here.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released a notification for the post of Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) on upnrhm.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online from 18 December 2021 to 07 January 2022.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. Candidates who would apply for the posts will be called for online exam.

NHM UP Recruitment Notification Download

NHM UP Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 07 January 2022

NHM UP Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2980

Lab Technician - 64

Lab Technician - 15

Lab Technician - 91

Lab Technician - 1665

Lab Technician - 4

Lab Technician - 224

Lab Tec Hnician – Medical College - 17

LT IRL/C&DST - 5

LT+ CBNAAT LT - 171

SENIOR LT EQA - 4

SENIOR LT IRL - 21

SENIOR LT C&DST - 23

LAB TECHNICIAN (UCHC) - 175

LAB TECHNICIAN (UPHC) - 6

SENIOR TREATMENT SUPERVISOR (STS) - 293

STLS - 202

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Lab Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician - Degree In Medical Laboratory Technology and at Least Six Months Laboratory Work Experience in the Testing of Blood And /Or its Component or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology and at least One Year Laboratory Work Experience in the Testing of Blood and /Or its Component.

Lab Technician CP - 12th passed and diploma or certificate in MLT.

Lab Technician NCD - 12th passed and Degree in MLT.

Lab Technician – Medical College , LT+ CBNAAT LT, LT IRL/C&DST - 10+2 and Diploma or certificate in MLT. 1 Year Expierience In Ntep Or Sputum Smear Microscopy.

Senior Lt EQA/IRL/C&DST -M.Sc. Medical Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology/General Microbiology/Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/Biochemistry With Or Without Dmlt (Or) B.Sc. Microbiology/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry/ Chemistry /Life Sciences With Or Without Dmlt. 3. Registration From Up State Medical Faculty. 3 Years Of Work Expeirence In Tb Bacteriology (Or) Five Years Of Work Experience In Tb Bacteriology.

Lab Technician UCHC/UPHC - Certified Diploma In Laboratory Services By Any Recognized Institute Approved By The State / Goi. 2. Registration From Up State Medical Faculty.

STS - Bachelor’s Degree Or Recognized Sanitary Inspector’s Course. Two Month Certificate Course In Computer. 3. Permanent Two Wheeler Driving License & Should Be Able To Drive Two Wheeler.

STLS - Graduate Or Diploma In Medical Laboratory Technology Or Equivalent From Govt. Recognized Institution. Permanent Two Wheeler Driving Liscence & Should Be Able To Drive Two Wheeler. Two Months Certificate Course In Computer. 2. Registration From Up State Medical Faculty. 1- year experience.

Age Limit:

40 years

Selection Process for NHM UP Lab Technician Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of the Computer based Test of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of total 100 marks

How to Apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates shall apply through online mode online on official website.

Application Fee:

No Fee