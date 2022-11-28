NHM UP Recruitment 2022 for 17291 Staff Nurse, ANM, Lab Tech. and Pharmacist Posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2022:  National Health Mission (NHM UP)  is looking for 17291 Staff Nurses, ANM, Lab technicians and Pharmacist Posts. Check Application Form, Notification, How to Apply and other Details Below.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM UP) has decided to filL 17000+ contractual vacancies of ANM, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Pharmacist-Allopathic Posts. Those who want to grab this opportunity are requested to submit their application online on the NHM UP official website. NHM UP Application Link is available from 27 November to 12 December 2022 at upnrhm.gov.in. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

The vacancies shall be filled under NUHM, DHS, Maternal Health, Community Process, RBSK, Child Health, PM-ABHIM, 15th Finance Commission, National Program, NCD, Blood Bank and Training. Candidates can check the more details below:

NHM UP Notification

NHM UP Online Application Link

NHM UP Vacancy Details

Program

Post

 Vacancies

NUHM

Staff Nurse

684

Lab Technician

282

Pharmacist- Allopathic

209

ANM

807

DHS

Staff Nurse

913

Staff Nurse HDU

376

 

Pharmacist- Allopathic

46

Staff Nurse Trauma Center

431

Lab Technician Trauma Center

52

Lab Technician

20

Staff Nurse

226

Material Health

Staff Nurse

185

ANM

3634

Lab Technician

96

Community Process

Staff Nurse

1737

Lab Technician

1109

RBSK

Staff Nurse

17

Lab Technician

5

Pharmacist- Allopathic

186

ANM

401

Child Health

Staff Nurse

1847

PM ABHIM

Lab Technician

274

15th Finance Commission

Lab Technician

1305

Staff Nurse UHWC

847

ANM UHWC

847

National Program

Lab Technician+ CBNAAT LT-NTEP

10

Pharmacist- Allopathic NVHCP

4

Lab Technician- NVHCP

4

NCD

Staff Nurse-NPHCE

295

Staff Nurse-NPPC

48

Staff Nurse-NPCDCS

290

Blood Bank

Lab Technician

65

Staff Nurse

28

Training

Lab Technician

11

 

 

17291

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 27 November 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 12 December 2022
  • NHM UP Exam Date - to be released

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff nurse - Diploma in general nursing & midwifery or b. Sc. Nursing from any recognized institution approved by the Nursing Council of State/GOI. Registration from up nurses & midwives council.
  • ANM- Certified diploma in auxiliary nursing and midwife by any recognized institute approved by nursing council of the state/goi. Registration from UP Nurses & Midwives Council.
  • Pharmacist allopathic - Intermediate with a diploma in pharmacy/degree in pharmacy. Registration from Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council,
  • Lab Technician - Degree in medical laboratory technology (MLT) or intermediate (10+2) in science with a Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years for all posts

NHM UP Jobs Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of the Computer Based Test which will be held at major cities of Uttar Pradesh as mentioned in the online application form.

How to Apply for NHM UP Vacancy 2022 ?

  • Step-I: Registr fort the posts using Personal Details, and Contact details. Login Id and password will be sent through SMS on the registered Mobile numbers and E-mail on the registered E-mail ID only.
  • Step-II: after registration, you need to log in to the Application Form. Now, Fill up the Eligibility Details, Personal Details, and Qualification Details. Also, upload relevant documents and submit online form.
  • Step III: You are advised to fill out and submit the district preferences for employment posting. Districts allocation would be done in the order of merit. In case of unfilled district preference(s), random district allocation will be done

Application Fee:

No Fee

FAQ

NHM UP Pharmacist Salary ?

13500 to 19101

What is NHM UP Staff Nurse Salary ?

Rs. 18000 to 25000

What is NHM UP Registration Last Date ?

12 Dec 2022
