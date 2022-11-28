NHM UP Recruitment 2022 for 17291 Staff Nurse, ANM, Lab Tech. and Pharmacist Posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM UP) has decided to filL 17000+ contractual vacancies of ANM, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Pharmacist-Allopathic Posts. Those who want to grab this opportunity are requested to submit their application online on the NHM UP official website. NHM UP Application Link is available from 27 November to 12 December 2022 at upnrhm.gov.in. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria.
The vacancies shall be filled under NUHM, DHS, Maternal Health, Community Process, RBSK, Child Health, PM-ABHIM, 15th Finance Commission, National Program, NCD, Blood Bank and Training. Candidates can check the more details below:
NHM UP Online Application Link
NHM UP Vacancy Details
|
Program
|
Post
|Vacancies
|
NUHM
|
Staff Nurse
|
684
|
Lab Technician
|
282
|
Pharmacist- Allopathic
|
209
|
ANM
|
807
|
DHS
|
Staff Nurse
|
913
|
Staff Nurse HDU
|
376
|
|
Pharmacist- Allopathic
|
46
|
Staff Nurse Trauma Center
|
431
|
Lab Technician Trauma Center
|
52
|
Lab Technician
|
20
|
Staff Nurse
|
226
|
Material Health
|
Staff Nurse
|
185
|
ANM
|
3634
|
Lab Technician
|
96
|
Community Process
|
Staff Nurse
|
1737
|
Lab Technician
|
1109
|
RBSK
|
Staff Nurse
|
17
|
Lab Technician
|
5
|
Pharmacist- Allopathic
|
186
|
ANM
|
401
|
Child Health
|
Staff Nurse
|
1847
|
PM ABHIM
|
Lab Technician
|
274
|
15th Finance Commission
|
Lab Technician
|
1305
|
Staff Nurse UHWC
|
847
|
ANM UHWC
|
847
|
National Program
|
Lab Technician+ CBNAAT LT-NTEP
|
10
|
Pharmacist- Allopathic NVHCP
|
4
|
Lab Technician- NVHCP
|
4
|
NCD
|
Staff Nurse-NPHCE
|
295
|
Staff Nurse-NPPC
|
48
|
Staff Nurse-NPCDCS
|
290
|
Blood Bank
|
Lab Technician
|
65
|
Staff Nurse
|
28
|
Training
|
Lab Technician
|
11
|
|
17291
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 27 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 12 December 2022
- NHM UP Exam Date - to be released
Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Staff nurse - Diploma in general nursing & midwifery or b. Sc. Nursing from any recognized institution approved by the Nursing Council of State/GOI. Registration from up nurses & midwives council.
- ANM- Certified diploma in auxiliary nursing and midwife by any recognized institute approved by nursing council of the state/goi. Registration from UP Nurses & Midwives Council.
- Pharmacist allopathic - Intermediate with a diploma in pharmacy/degree in pharmacy. Registration from Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council,
- Lab Technician - Degree in medical laboratory technology (MLT) or intermediate (10+2) in science with a Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology.
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years for all posts
NHM UP Jobs Selection Process
The selection will be made on the basis of the Computer Based Test which will be held at major cities of Uttar Pradesh as mentioned in the online application form.
How to Apply for NHM UP Vacancy 2022 ?
- Step-I: Registr fort the posts using Personal Details, and Contact details. Login Id and password will be sent through SMS on the registered Mobile numbers and E-mail on the registered E-mail ID only.
- Step-II: after registration, you need to log in to the Application Form. Now, Fill up the Eligibility Details, Personal Details, and Qualification Details. Also, upload relevant documents and submit online form.
- Step III: You are advised to fill out and submit the district preferences for employment posting. Districts allocation would be done in the order of merit. In case of unfilled district preference(s), random district allocation will be done
Application Fee:
No Fee