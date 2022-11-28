NHM UP Recruitment 2022 for 17291 Staff Nurse, ANM, Lab Tech. and Pharmacist Posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM UP) is looking for 17291 Staff Nurses, ANM, Lab technicians and Pharmacist Posts. Check Application Form, Notification, How to Apply and other Details Below.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM UP) has decided to filL 17000+ contractual vacancies of ANM, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Pharmacist-Allopathic Posts. Those who want to grab this opportunity are requested to submit their application online on the NHM UP official website. NHM UP Application Link is available from 27 November to 12 December 2022 at upnrhm.gov.in. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

The vacancies shall be filled under NUHM, DHS, Maternal Health, Community Process, RBSK, Child Health, PM-ABHIM, 15th Finance Commission, National Program, NCD, Blood Bank and Training. Candidates can check the more details below:

NHM UP Notification

NHM UP Online Application Link

NHM UP Vacancy Details

Program Post Vacancies NUHM Staff Nurse 684 Lab Technician 282 Pharmacist- Allopathic 209 ANM 807 DHS Staff Nurse 913 Staff Nurse HDU 376 Pharmacist- Allopathic 46 Staff Nurse Trauma Center 431 Lab Technician Trauma Center 52 Lab Technician 20 Staff Nurse 226 Material Health Staff Nurse 185 ANM 3634 Lab Technician 96 Community Process Staff Nurse 1737 Lab Technician 1109 RBSK Staff Nurse 17 Lab Technician 5 Pharmacist- Allopathic 186 ANM 401 Child Health Staff Nurse 1847 PM ABHIM Lab Technician 274 15th Finance Commission Lab Technician 1305 Staff Nurse UHWC 847 ANM UHWC 847 National Program Lab Technician+ CBNAAT LT-NTEP 10 Pharmacist- Allopathic NVHCP 4 Lab Technician- NVHCP 4 NCD Staff Nurse-NPHCE 295 Staff Nurse-NPPC 48 Staff Nurse-NPCDCS 290 Blood Bank Lab Technician 65 Staff Nurse 28 Training Lab Technician 11 17291

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 12 December 2022

NHM UP Exam Date - to be released

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Staff nurse - Diploma in general nursing & midwifery or b. Sc. Nursing from any recognized institution approved by the Nursing Council of State/GOI. Registration from up nurses & midwives council.

ANM- Certified diploma in auxiliary nursing and midwife by any recognized institute approved by nursing council of the state/goi. Registration from UP Nurses & Midwives Council.

Pharmacist allopathic - Intermediate with a diploma in pharmacy/degree in pharmacy. Registration from Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council,

Lab Technician - Degree in medical laboratory technology (MLT) or intermediate (10+2) in science with a Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years for all posts

NHM UP Jobs Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of the Computer Based Test which will be held at major cities of Uttar Pradesh as mentioned in the online application form.

How to Apply for NHM UP Vacancy 2022 ?

Step-I: Registr fort the posts using Personal Details, and Contact details. Login Id and password will be sent through SMS on the registered Mobile numbers and E-mail on the registered E-mail ID only.

Step-II: after registration, you need to log in to the Application Form. Now, Fill up the Eligibility Details, Personal Details, and Qualification Details. Also, upload relevant documents and submit online form.

Step III: You are advised to fill out and submit the district preferences for employment posting. Districts allocation would be done in the order of merit. In case of unfilled district preference(s), random district allocation will be done

Application Fee:

No Fee