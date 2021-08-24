NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: 300 Vacancies Notified for Administrative Officer Scale 1, Apply Online @newindia.co.in from 1 September

The New India Assurance Company Limited is hiring 300 Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I). Check qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy-breakup here.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 Notification: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I). As per the the notice, a total of 300 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment.

Online Application shall start from 01 September 2021 on official website of NIACL i.e. newindia.co.in. The last date for NIACL AO Registration 21 September 2021.

Candidates who would apply for NIACL AO 2021 will be called for an online exam which is scheduled in the month of October 2021. More details on NIACL Administrative Officer Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, vacancy-breakup are given below in this article:

NIACL AO Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 September 2021 Last Date of Application - 21 September 2021 NIACL AO Phase 1 Exam Date - October 2021 NIACL AO Phase 2 Exam Date - November 2021

NIACL AO Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) - 300 Posts

SC - 46 ST - 22 OBC - 81 EWS - 30 UR - 121

NIACL AO Salary:

Basic pay of Rs. 32,795/- in the scale of Rs. 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)- 62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 60,000/- p.m. in Metropolitan Centers

NIACL AO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate/Post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination for General candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Candidate should possess certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on 30.09.2021

Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply

NIACL AO Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Selection Process for NIACL AO

Phase 1: Preliminary Examination

Phase 2: Main Examination

Phase 3 - Interview

Final selection:

Final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) & Interview. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates.

How to Apply for NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates to go to the Recruitment Section of Company’s website http://newindia.co.in and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. as follow: