NIFT Recruitment 2022 for 190 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @nift.ac.in

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is hiring 190 Assistant Professor Posts. Check educational qualification, salary, age limit, application fee, the application process, last date to apply etc.

NIFT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 January 2022 on nift.ac.in.

More details such as educational qualification, salary, age limit, application fee, the application process, last date to apply etc. are given below:

NIFT Assistant Professor Notification

Important Date

Last Date to Apply Online Application - 31 January 2022

NIFT Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 190

UR - 77

SC - 27

ST - 14

OBC - 53

EWS - 19

NIFT Assistant Professor Salary:

Rs. 56,100/- plus other allowances as per Central Government.

NIFT Assistant Professor Eligibility Critria

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree from recognized University/Institute with three years’ experience {including pre-qualification (post-UG degree) experience} in teaching or research or in the relevant industry in a recognized University/ Institution.

Age Limit:

40 years

Selection Process for NIFT Assistant Professor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test Presentation Interview

How to Apply for NIFT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible persons can apply online on NIFT’s website from 08 December 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1180/- (Rs.1000/- plus GST 18% i.e. Rs. 180/-) through online payment.