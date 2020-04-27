NIIST Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Technician Posts @niist.res.in

NIIST Recruitment 2020: CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has invited online applications for the post of Technician. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on official website on or before 05 June 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of online application: 05 June 2020 till 05:30 PM

Last Date for Receipt of Hard Copy of the Online Application - 15 June 2020 till 05:30 PM

NIIST Technician Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria Jobs 2020

Educational Qualification:

Technician - 2 Posts (UR and EWS) - SSC/10th Standard with Science subjects with 55% marks plus ITI certificate in welding or national/state trade certificate in welding or 2 years full time experience as an apprentice training from a recognized institution in welding.

Technician - 1 Post - SSC/10th Standard with Science subjects with 55% marks plus ITI certificate in Tool and Die making or national/state trade certificate in Tool and Die making or 2 years full time experience as an apprentice training from a recognized institution

Technician - 1 Post - SSC/10th Standard with Science subjects with 55% marks plus ITI certificate in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or national/state trade certificate in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or 2 years full time experience as an apprentice training from a recognized institution in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

How to apply for CSIR-NIIST Technician Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on from their official websites on or before 05 June 2020. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all the instructions carefully before filling online application.

The duly signed print out of the computer generated application form (hard copy) along with self attested copies of certificates, mark-sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate, if applicable, and proof of application fee remittance should be sent by post so as to reach The Controller of Administration, CSIRNIIST, Industrial Estate P.O, Thiruvananthapuram-695019, Kerala on or before 5.30PM on 15 June 2020

Application Fee:

The candidate has to remit application fee of Rs.100/- (wherever applicable) through Net-Banking