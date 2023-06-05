NIRF Ranking 2023 IIM-Ahmedabad Retains Top Spot Among Management Colleges, Check Top 10 Institution List Here

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore retain top spots in the NIRF 2023 Rankings. Check the complete list of top 10 institutions, comparison with 2022 institutions here.

NIRF Ranking 2023: The National Institutional Ranking Framework has released the ranking for the management institutions in the country. Based on the rankings this year, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has secured the top spot once again in the management category, followed by IIM Bangalore. The third spot has been secured by IIM Kozhikode pushing IIM Calcutta to the fourth place.

This is the first time that engineering colleges have made it to the top 10 list of management institutions. The National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have been placed in seventh and 10th place respectively.

The list of institutions that have been placed in the top 10 ranks for the year 2023 is given below.

NIRF Ranking 2023 - Management Institutions

Name Rank Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 5 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 6 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 7 Indian Institute of Management Indore 8 XLRI-Xavier School of Management 9 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 10

Parameters for Ranking Institutions

NIRF follows a set of parameters based on which the institutions are ranked. These include

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

Research and Professional Practice (RP)

Graduation Outcomes (GO)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

Peer Perception

NIRF Ranking 2023 Vs 2022

While IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore have managed to maintain its ranks in 2023, IIM Kozhikode jumped places from 5th to 3rd pushing down IIM Calcutta from 3rd to 4th in 2023 vs 2022. Check here a comparison of the ranking of management institutions in 2022 and 2023.

2023 2022 Name Rank Name Rank Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 5 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 5 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 6 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 6 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 7 Indian Institute of Management Indore 7 Indian Institute of Management Indore 8 XLRI - Xavier School of Management 8 XLRI-Xavier School of Management 9 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 9 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 10 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 10

