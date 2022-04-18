NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in, Check Eligibility

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Institute of Technology(NIT), Durgapur has invited applications for the various 106 Non-Teaching posts including Senior Technician, Technical Assistant,Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Office Attendant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 29 April 2022.

Notification Details for NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. NITD/Estt./02/10/Non-Teaching/2022

Important Dates for NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29thApril 2022

Vacancy Details for NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technical Assistant:22

Senior Technician:12

Technician: 25

Library and Information Assistant:01

Junior Engineer:02

SAS Assistant:01

Superintendent: 04

Personal Assistant: 01

Stenographer: 01

Senior Assistant:06

Junior Assistant: 14

Lab Attendant :12

Office Attendant: 05



Eligibility Criteria for NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant:First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in

relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record Or

First Class Bachelor's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute Or

Master's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.

Senior Technician:Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board

with at least 60% marks Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Technician: Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government

recognized board with at least 60% marks Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a government recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Library and Information Assistant:First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.

Junior Engineer:First Class B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. OR

First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record.

SAS Assistant: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from a recognized University or Institution.

(ii) Strong record of participation in sports and drama / music / films / painting / Photography / journalism event management or other student/ event management activities during college / University studies.

Superintendent: First Class Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline Or

Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet.

Personal Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum speed of 100 w.p.m. in stenography.

Stenographer: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with minimum speed in short hand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography

Senior Assistant:Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Junior Assistant: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Lab Attendant :Senior secondary (10+2) in science from a recognized board.

Office Attendant: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board.

How to Apply for NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Click on the Application fee Payment link available on the Institute website at

You can apply online with the official website on or before 29 April 2022.