NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 107 Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) has invited online applications for the 107 Faculty posts on its official website. Out of 107 Faculty posts, 54 are for Assistant Professor, 46 for Associate Professor and 07 are for Professor in various disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 23, 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts in online mode.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 23, 2023



NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor-54

Associate Professor-46

Professor-07



NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Chemical Engineering (CH): Ph.D in desired area of specialization and preceding degrees in relevant disciplines.

Chemistry (CY): Ph.D in desired area of specialization and preceding degrees in relevant disciplines.

Civil Engineering (CV): Geology: Ph.D in desired area of specialization with M.Sc. in Geology/

Applied Geology Civil Engineering: Ph.D in desired area of specialization with B.Tech./

B.E. degree in Civil Engineering with M.E. or M.Tech. in the following specializations:

Geotechnical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Construction Technology and Management / Construction Management / Construction Engineering and Management/ Construction Engineering and Infrastructure Management, Structural Engineering, Transportation Engineering.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023 PDF







NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.nitk.ac.in)

Step 2: Register in the recruitment portal and fill up the online application form.

Step 3: Now upload your all relevant documents in the recruitment portal along with the application form.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: A PDF copy of the application form will be generated after submission of the online form.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates should note that the pdf printout of the online application duly signed (Separate for each post) along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents should be sent in sealed envelope to the address through mentioned in the notification bt Speed Post/ Registered Post on or before June 30, 2023 by 05.30 p.m. IST.