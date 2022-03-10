NIT, Sikkim Recruitment 2022: Apply for Associate Professor/ Professor Posts

National Institute of Technology, Sikkim Job Notification: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Sikkim has invited applications for the post of Associate Professor/ Professor. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 11 March 2022.

NIT, Sikkim Recruitment 2022 Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 11 March 2022.

National Institute of Technology, Sikkim Vacancy Details:

Associate Professor/ Professor-7 Posts

Name of Dept.-

(i) Computer Science and Engineering

(ii) Electrical and Electronics Engineering

(iii) Electronics and Communication Engineering

(iv) Civil Engineering

(v) Mechanical Engineering

(vi) Humanities and Social Sciences (English)

National Institute of Technology, Sikkim Eligibility Criteria:

Short-Listing and Eligibility Criteria:

The selection process will consist of scrutiny of applications for eligibility of applicants as per

Gazette notification 24/07/2017 schedule E, Statute 23(5)(A), shortlisting of eligible applicants

based on their credit point score and research/ academic performance, followed by

presentation/interview.

10. In case of a large number of applicants, for shortlisting of applications, the Institute has the right

to set higher norms for scrutiny than minimum prescribed norms, or to conduct a written examination for shortlisting of candidates.

11. Shortlisting criteria may vary for different posts as per specific requirements of each department. Ministry of Education guidelines received from time to time for recruitment will be followed. The decision of the Institute related to all matters about the recruitment shall be final and binding on all applicants.

12. As per Schedule “E” of the Statutes of NIT vide Gazette of India No.651 dated 24th July 2017, previous experience must be from the Institute of repute as per oversight committee resolution (MoE vide F.No.33-9/2011/TS.III dated 16th April 2019- Annexure III with this advt.). The above definition of Institute of repute shall only be considered to determine eligibility and calculation of credit points.

NIT, Sikkim Jobs Salary:

The basic pay of the selected candidate will be fixed as per the recommendations of the selection committee only. Pay protection of candidates from Government/Semi-Government/Quasi-Government services will be done as per the extant rules/regulations.

How to Apply for the NIT, Sikkim Jobs 2022:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 11 March 2022.