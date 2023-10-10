NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023 For Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023 : National Institute of Technology (NIT) Uttarakhand has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. download notification pdf.

Get all the details of NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment here, apply online link

NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Uttarakhand has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 30, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these Non-Teaching posts including Office Attendant, Stenographer, Junior Engineer (Civil), SAS Assistant, Superintendent and others.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Trade test.

NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application is October 30, 2023. Candidates will have to send the hard copy of the downloaded PDF of the filled application form along with self-attested supported copies of all the documents/certificates at NIT Uttarakhand upto November 07, 2023



NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Superintendent-02

Superintendent (against lien vacancy)-01

SAS Assistant-1

Junior Engineer (Civil)-2

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-1

ant (Computer Science and Engineering)-2

Stenographer-1

Office Attendant-3

NIT Uttarakhand Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix & Basic Pay

Superintendent-6(1), Rs. 35,400/-

Superintendent (against lien vacancy)-6(1), Rs. 35,400/-

SAS Assistant-6(1), Rs. 35,400/-

Junior Engineer (Civil)-6(1), Rs. 35,400/-

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-6(1), Rs. 35,400/-

Technical Assistant (Computer Science and Engineering)-6(1), Rs. 35,400/-

Stenographer-4(1), Rs. 25,500/-

Office Attendant-1(1), Rs.18,000/-



NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





NIT Uttarakhand Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.