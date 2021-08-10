NLC Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT at nlcindia.in, 675 Vacancies Notified, Download Application Form Here

NLC Apprentice 2021 Notification: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) has released a notification for recruitment to the apprentice posts in various trades including Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic, Welder, Turner, Wireman & Others. All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 16 August 2021 onwards. The facility of online applications will be available till 25 August 2021 and the last date of submitting hard copies of the application form is 30 August 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 675 vacancies in different trades under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the year 2020-21 for a period of one-year apprenticeship training. Interested candidates can go through this notification to know the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application form: 16 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application form: 25 August 2021

Last date for submission of hard copy of application forms: 30 August 2021

NLC Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Fitter - 90 Posts

Turner- 35 Posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)- 95 Posts

Electrician- 90 Posts

Wireman- 90 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel) - 5 Posts

Mechanic (Tractor) - 5 Posts

Carpenter- 5 Posts

Plumber- 5 Posts

Stenographer - 15 Posts

Welder- 90 Posts

PASAA - 30 Posts

Accountant - 40 Posts

Data entry operator - 40 Posts

Assistant(HR)- 40 Posts

NLC Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate holding qualification of ITI/ B.Com/ BBA/ BCA/ B.Sc.in relevant discipline from recognized boards are eligible to apply.

NLC Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - Minimum 14 years

NLC Apprentice 2021 Salary

Fitter, Turner, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Electrician, Wireman, Mechanic (Diesel), Mechanic (Tractor), Carpenter, Plumber, Stenographer, Welder - Rs. 10,019/-Per Month.

PASAA - Rs.8766/- Per Month

Accountant, Data entry operator, Assistant(HR)- Rs. 12,524/- Per Month

Download NLC Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Direct Link to apply online

Official Website

How to apply for NLC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 25 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form and submit it to the General Manager, Center for Learning and Development, NLC India, Circle-20, Neyveli - 607803 latest by 30 August 2021.