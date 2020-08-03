NMAT 2020 - How is it different from CAT, MAT, XAT and other MBA Exams

Think about all the popular MBA Entrance Exams in India and NMAT by GMAC will surely emerge as a unique test that is quite different from the typical B-school screening tests. Be it the wide test period or the option to appear for the NMAT multiple times in the same session; there are many key differences between NMAT and other MBA entrance exams that make it stand out and apart. These differences and nuances make NMAT a distinct exam that needs special attention of the aspirants. To help you understand this better, Mr Alok Bansal shares. Additionally, he will also provide you practical study tips that you can apply to ace the NMAT 2020 exam. Why appear for NMAT 2020? In addition to several institutions besides Narsee Monjee, accepting NMAT score, it is a popular choice among the MBA aspirants, because of various advantages that it offers. Here is a list of merits that makes NMAT a never-to-miss MBA entrance exam: One big advantage is that an aspirant can appear thrice for the NMAT Exam which means, an NMAT Exam taker can actually sit/attempt NMAT MBA entrance exam thrice to improve his/her performance. Second benefit is that unlike the other major MBA entrance exams, candidates can switch between sections when it comes to NMAT exam. It is the choice of the candidate to choose the section which he/she wishes to attempt first. Third advantage offers a big relief from the wrath of negative marking to the MBA aspirants. NMAT exam does not have a provision on negative marking. Also Read: How to prepare for CAT 2020 without coaching? NMAT 2020 Exam Pattern Here is a brief about the NMAT Exam pattern for the candidates who wish to appear for the exam in this academic session: Exam Duration - 2 hours (120 minutes) No. of Questions - 120 questions No. of Questions/Section - Language skills (32 questions); Logical Reasoning (40 questions); and, Quantitative Aptitude (48 questions). Expected Score to target - 210+ for Narsee Munjee, Mumbai (varies every year) How to Score 210+ to get into NMIMS? Mr. Alok Bansal shares practical tips on scoring 210+ in the NMAT exam this year. Read on to find out study tips that you can apply while preparing for the exam: Quant becomes the very critical factor in letting you score a good percentile. So if you ensure to score around 90 in Quant and 75+ in other sections, then possibility of cracking NMAT for NMIMS, Mumbai is high. Unlike CAT exam, you might not have to face questions of very high order in each section Practice is the key to ace the exam. After you practice questions, check if your speed has enhanced and whether you are able to maintain accuracy or not. For critical sections such as Logical Reasoning, remember that you need not all the entire set. Rather, focus on solving some questions and get them correct in the exam. For Verbal Ability, read a lot of texts from various genres. Enhance your reading speed along with the comprehension for each passage. Develop versatility in your reading. Practice a lot of previous year NMAT papers that are available online for free. In a Nutshell... If you target to score around 240 in NMAT Exam, then there are chances of you scoring a good percentile in the exam. A score of 206 to 210 is good one to get you a seat in Narsee Monjee, Bangalore. However, the cut-offs may go up depending upon the competition You can appear for the exam during the NMAT exam window which is open from October 2020 to December, 2020. There are three slots of paper. You can appear for and attempt in the first slot, see your performance. If you want to enhance your performance, appear for the exam again. We wish you good luck for the NMAT 2020 exam!