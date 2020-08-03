NMAT 2020 - How is it different from CAT, MAT, XAT and other MBA Exams

|
Think about all the popular MBA Entrance Exams in India and NMAT by GMAC will surely emerge as a unique test that is quite different from the typical B-school screening tests. Be it the wide test period or the option to appear for the NMAT multiple times in the same session; there are many key differences between NMAT and other MBA entrance exams that make it stand out and apart. These differences and nuances make NMAT a distinct exam that needs special attention of the aspirants. To help you understand this better, Mr Alok Bansal shares. Additionally, he will also provide you practical study tips that you can apply to ace the NMAT 2020 exam.
Why appear for NMAT 2020?
In addition to several institutions besides Narsee Monjee, accepting NMAT score, it is a popular choice among the MBA aspirants, because of various advantages that it offers. Here is a list of merits that makes NMAT a never-to-miss MBA entrance exam:
NMAT 2020 Exam Pattern
Here is a brief about the NMAT Exam pattern for the candidates who wish to appear for the exam in this academic session:
Exam Duration - 2 hours (120 minutes)
No. of Questions - 120 questions
No. of Questions/Section - Language skills (32 questions); Logical Reasoning (40 questions); and, Quantitative Aptitude (48 questions).
Expected Score to target - 210+ for Narsee Munjee, Mumbai (varies every year)
How to Score 210+ to get into NMIMS?
Mr. Alok Bansal shares practical tips on scoring 210+ in the NMAT exam this year. Read on to find out study tips that you can apply while preparing for the exam:
In a Nutshell...
If you target to score around 240 in NMAT Exam, then there are chances of you scoring a good percentile in the exam. A score of 206 to 210 is good one to get you a seat in Narsee Monjee, Bangalore. However, the cut-offs may go up depending upon the competition You can appear for the exam during the NMAT exam window which is open from October 2020 to December, 2020. There are three slots of paper. You can appear for and attempt in the first slot, see your performance. If you want to enhance your performance, appear for the exam again.We wish you good luck for the NMAT 2020 exam!
|Mr. Alok Bansal is a reputed Career Counsellor and Study Abroad Expert in the field of Education. He has a demonstrated history of working in various verticals of the education sector for over 15 years. His areas of expertise include Test Prep, College Admissions, eLearning and Executive Education. He currently leads Alethia Education Services - an executive education solutions company, as Founder and CEO. In the past, he has led IMS Learning Resources – a leading MBA Test Prep Portal, as a Director and Business Partner.
