NMDC JOT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 94 Junior Officer Trainee @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Limited is hiring 94 Junior Officer Trainee (JOT). Check Qualification, Important Dates, Age Limit, Salary, Notification and Other Details.

NMDC JOT Recruitment 2022: NMDC Limited is filling up the positions of Junior Officer Trainee (JOT). Engineers can apply online for NMDC Recruitment 2022 from 07 February to 27 February 2022 on nmdc.co.in. A total of 94 vacancies are available under NMDC Recruitment 2022 for Civil, Mechanical, Mining, G & QC and Survey disciplines.

NMDC JOT Notification Download

NMDC JOT Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 27 February 2022

NMDC JOT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 94

Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee - 7

Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee - 14

Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee - 33

Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee - 32

Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee - 7

Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee - 1

NMDC JOT Salary:

For Degree Holders - Rs.37,000/- for 18 months

For Diploma Holders - Rs.37,000/- for First 12 Months and Rs.38,000/- for remaining 6 months

Payscale on completion of training - Rs. 37000 to 130000

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC JOT Posts

Educational Qualification

Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.

Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Electrical Supervisory Certificate (Mining) of Competency Or Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.

Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee -Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Foreman’s Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine Or Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with 2nd Class Mines Manager Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine. Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.

Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee - M.Sc/M.Sc (Tech)/M.Tech in Geology/Applied Geology/Exploration Geology from a recognized University/Institute and One year Post qualification experience.

Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Mining (Or) Diploma in Mines & Mine Surveying with Mine Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency under MMR and 5 years Post qualification experience.

NMDC JOT Age Limit:

32 years

NMDC JOT Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test - 100 Marks

Supervisory Skill Test - Qualifying in nature

How to Apply for NMDC Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on nmdc.co.in from 07 to 27 February 2022 by following steps:

Go to NMDC website and Visit 'Career' Section Now, Go to 'Click here for Complete Notification/Apply Online. ​​https://jotnmdc.formflix.com/' given under 'February 2022 Employment Notification No.01/2022 for recruitment of Junior Officer (Trainee) in various disciplines' Click on Apply Online button to Register yourself. You will receive your registration number via SMS/E-Mail. Check your E-Mail Spam Box, if message is not received in your Inbox. Next, Click on Applicant Login button to complete your form submission. Upload all relevant certificates and documents as per Advt. Make Online Fee Payment thru Payment Gateway Link, as applicable

Hard copies are not required to be sent by post now.

Application Fee:

R. 250/- (No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen