NMDC JOT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 94 Junior Officer Trainee @nmdc.co.in

NMDC JOT Recruitment 2022: NMDC Limited is filling up the positions of Junior Officer Trainee (JOT). Engineers can apply online for NMDC Recruitment 2022 from 07 February to 27 February 2022 on nmdc.co.in. A total of 94 vacancies are available under NMDC Recruitment 2022 for Civil, Mechanical, Mining, G & QC and Survey disciplines.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 27 February 2022
NMDC JOT Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 94
- Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee - 7
- Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee - 14
- Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee - 33
- Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee - 32
- Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee - 7
- Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee - 1
NMDC JOT Salary:
- For Degree Holders - Rs.37,000/- for 18 months
- For Diploma Holders - Rs.37,000/- for First 12 Months and Rs.38,000/- for remaining 6 months
- Payscale on completion of training - Rs. 37000 to 130000
Eligibility Criteria for NMDC JOT Posts
Educational Qualification
- Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.
- Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Electrical Supervisory Certificate (Mining) of Competency Or Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.
- Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee -Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.
- Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Foreman’s Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine Or Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with 2nd Class Mines Manager Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine. Minimum 5 years post qualification experience for Diploma Holders only.
- Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee - M.Sc/M.Sc (Tech)/M.Tech in Geology/Applied Geology/Exploration Geology from a recognized University/Institute and One year Post qualification experience.
- Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee - Three years Diploma in Mining (Or) Diploma in Mines & Mine Surveying with Mine Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency under MMR and 5 years Post qualification experience.
NMDC JOT Age Limit:
32 years
NMDC JOT Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Test - 100 Marks
- Supervisory Skill Test - Qualifying in nature
How to Apply for NMDC Recruitment 2022 ?
Online Applications are invited on nmdc.co.in from 07 to 27 February 2022 by following steps:
- Go to NMDC website and Visit 'Career' Section
- Now, Go to 'Click here for Complete Notification/Apply Online. https://jotnmdc.formflix.com/' given under 'February 2022 Employment Notification No.01/2022 for recruitment of Junior Officer (Trainee) in various disciplines'
- Click on Apply Online button to Register yourself. You will receive your registration number via SMS/E-Mail. Check your E-Mail Spam Box, if message is not received in your Inbox.
- Next, Click on Applicant Login button to complete your form submission.
- Upload all relevant certificates and documents as per Advt.
- Make Online Fee Payment thru Payment Gateway Link, as applicable
Hard copies are not required to be sent by post now.
Application Fee:
R. 250/- (No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen