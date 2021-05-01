Northeast Frontier Railway NFR, RRC Recruitment 2021 for 23 Paramedical Posts, Apply Online @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR/RRC Recruitment 2020: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Railway Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has published a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Paramedical Staff in Grade C including Nurse, Lab Technician, Ayah, DEO, Nursing Superintendent, Laboratory Assistant Posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts as per the prescribed format on or before the last date. An online WhatsApp video interview will be conducted to adjudge the suitability of the willing paramedical staff for maintaining social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic as instructed by the Government of India. Candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Notification Number: 01/2021

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application for Lab Tech, Nurses, Ayah & DEO: 15 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Nursing Superintendent and Laboratory Assistant: 3 May 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR, RRC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent: 6 Posts

Laboratory Assistant: 2 Posts

Nurses: 6 Posts

Lab Technician: 2 Posts

HA/Ayah: 6 Posts

Data Entry Operator: 1 Post

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR, RRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Staff/Nursing Superintendent: Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. Nursing.

Data Entry Operator: Candidates holding a university degree or its equivalent are eligible to apply. Typing Proficiency @30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi.

Lab Technician/Assistant: 12th Stage in science plus; diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or certificate course in Medical Lab Technology in par with diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology subject to the fulfilment of the course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a university or technical board of state government/central govt. Authority.

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR, RRC Recruitment 2021 Notification 1

Northeast Frontier Railway NFR, RRC Recruitment 2021 Notification 2

Official Website

How to apply for NFR Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents through the online mode available at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks given above for the online application link and details.