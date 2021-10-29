Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT| Walk-In on 11 & 12 Nov

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 14:31 IST
Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident under the Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 and 12 November 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 11 & 12 November 2021

Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Anaesthesia - 2 Posts
  • ENT - 1 Post
  • General Medicine - 10 Posts
  • General Surgery - 6 Posts
  • Microbiology - 1 Post
  • OBS & Gynae - 1 Post
  • Oncology -  1 Post
  • Orthopaedics - 3 Posts
  • Opthamology- 2 Posts
  • Pathology -  1 Post
  • Pediatrics - 2 Posts
  • Radiology  - 2 Posts

Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree recognised by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty; Post Graduate Diploma recognised by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty;

Senior Oncology - Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with one year experience in Oncology. The candidate should have completed the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma before the date of interview.

For SR selection in all specialities, If candidates with PG qualification are not available in a particular speciality, candidates without having PG qualification but having at least three years experience after MBBS, out of which one year of Junior Residency from a Government Hospital(300 beds or more) or MCI recognized/NBE accredited private hospital(300 beds or more) in the concerned speciality, can be considered for a period of one year only.

Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • General/UR: 37 years
  • OBC: 40 Years
  • SC/ST: 42 years

Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Matrix Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700) revised pay as per 7th CPC at entry-level. Allowances as admissible will be paid.

How to apply for Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 & 12 November 2021 in Auditorium,1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi on the Date of Walk in Interview date at 8.30 A.M. They must carry with them all the Documents in ORIGINAL & produce the same for verification.

 

