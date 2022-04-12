NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Executive Trainee Posts @npcil.nic.in, Check Eligibility

NPCIL has invited online application for the 225 Executive Trainee Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has commenced the recruitment process for the Executive Trainee posts on npcilcareers.co.in. A total of 225 vacancies have been announced by NPCIL in different disciplines including in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 April 2022. Apply online process will commence from 13 April 2022 through the official website-npcil.nic.in.

Candidates should note that selection they will shortlisted for Personal Interview on the basis of valid score obtained in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020/2021/2022.

Notification Details for NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advertisement No : NPCIL/HRM/ET/2022/02

Important Dates for NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 13 April 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 April 2022

Payment of Application Fee: 13-28 April 2022

Interviews Scheduled (tentative): 13th to 25th June, 2022

Vacancy Details for NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Executive Trainees-225

Mechanical-87

Chemical-49

Electrical-31

Electronics-13

Instrumentation-12

Civil-13

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university.

Applicants must have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification including Engineering degrees allowed for each discipline mentioned in the notification.

Upper Age Limit (Age as on 28/04/2022) :

General/EWS- 26

Check the notification link for details the category wise upper age limit/ relaxation.

How to Apply for NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through online registration system of

NPCIL where the application form will be available on the website from13 to 28 April 2022 .