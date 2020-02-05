NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Schedule for 48 Courses: Online Exam on 16th Feb 2020

NTA will conduct the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 Exam in online mode across different exam centres in India. The online examination will be held for the 48 ARPIT courses that are scheduled to be held on 16th February 2020 (Sunday) in two shifts - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The exam for each of the courses will consist of 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) of maximum 100 marks. Candidates have to attempt the exam in 3 hours and there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The training materials for all the 48 courses will be uploaded and made available through the official website of SWAYAM - swayam.gov.in.
Get all the updates for NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Here
NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Schedule for 48 Courses
The list of 48 ARPIT courses for which exam is going to be held have been divided among two shifts/slots as mentioned below:
Downloading of NTA ARPIT 2020 Admit Cards
|
NTA ARPIT 2020 Online Examination Schedule
|
Course Title
|
16th Feb 2020
|
Course Code
|
SHIFT 1
|
SHIFT 2
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|
Emerging Areas In Hospital Planning, Design And Facilities Management
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap47
|
Online Refresher Course In Chemistry For Higher Education Faculty- 2019
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap51
|
Components And Applications Of Internet Of Things
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap52
|
Online Refresher Course In Management
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap53
|
Gender/ Women Studies
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap54
|
A Guide For Teachers Of All Disciplines
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap55
|
The Trends Of Modern Gujarati Literature
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap56
|
Online Refresher Course In Law
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap57
|
Concerns In Educational Research And Assessment
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap58
|
Tribal Studies
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap59
|
Big Data Analytics For Smart Grid
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap60
|
Ritikalain Hindi Sahitya
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap61
|
Curriculum, Pedagogy And Evaluation For Higher Education
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap62
|
Online Refresher Course In Philosophy
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap63
|
Refresher Course In Commerce
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap64
|
Refresher Course In Economics
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap65
|
Annual Refresher Programme In English Language Teaching
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap66
|
Refresher Course on Teacher and Teaching in Higher Education
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap67
|
Online Refresher Course in Methodology of Teaching Sanskrit
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap68
|
Leadership And Governance In Higher Education. Level 2
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap69
|
Refresher Course In Psychology 2019
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap70
|
Assessment Of Practical And Social Skills In Higher Education
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap71
|
Pedagogical Innovations And Research Methodology
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap72
|
Stars And Stellar Systems
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap73
|
Financial Markets & Emerging Business Models
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap74
|
Sustainable Construction Materials & Techniques
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap75
|
Skills For New Educational Architecture
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap76
|
Data Analysis For Social Science Teachers
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap77
|
Emerging Trends & Technologies in Library & Information Services
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap78
|
A Practical Refresher in Computer Science
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap79
|
A Practical Refresher in Computer Engineering
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap80
|
Numerical Methods in Civil Engineering
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap81
|
Fourier Analysis & its Applications
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap82
|
Introduction to Quantum Physics & its Applications
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap83
|
Convective Heat Transfer: Fundamentals & Applications
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap84
|
MASS TRANSFER I
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap85
|
Textile and Fibre Engineering
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap86
|
History of Indian Science and Technology
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap87
|
Online Refresher Course in Arts (Literature & Culture)
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap88
|
Online Refresher Course in History
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap89
|
Online Refresher Course in Political Science
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap90
|
Urdu Refresher Course
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap91
|
Professional Development of Home Science Faculty
|
NO
|
YES
|
arp19-ap93
|
Advances in Agricultural Engineering
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap94
|
Fundamental Concepts of Electricity
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap95
|
ONLINE REFRESHER COURSE IN PHARMACY FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap96
|
Electronic Systems for Sensor Applications.
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap97
|
X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHY
|
YES
|
NO
|
arp19-ap98
Note:
Candidates would be able to appear in the examination for only one course in one slot. In case the candidate has enrolled for more than one ARPIT course and examinations of the corresponding courses are falling in the same time slot, the candidate has to make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for the examination in that slot.
NTA UGC NET December 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus
About NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam
Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) Exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency every year for the professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty. On 13th November 2018, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) officially launched the online Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) for enabling online professional development of higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. During September 2019 till January 2020, the second batch of 146214 ARPIT Candidates; have taken up the Online SWAYAM MOOCs Courses.