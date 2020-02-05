NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Schedule for 48 Courses: Online Exam on 16th Feb 2020

NTA will conduct the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 Exam in online mode across different exam centres in India. The online examination will be held for the 48 ARPIT courses that are scheduled to be held on 16th February 2020 (Sunday) in two shifts - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The exam for each of the courses will consist of 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) of maximum 100 marks. Candidates have to attempt the exam in 3 hours and there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The training materials for all the 48 courses will be uploaded and made available through the official website of SWAYAM - swayam.gov.in.

NTA ARPIT 2020 Online Examination Schedule Course Title 16th Feb 2020 Course Code SHIFT 1 SHIFT 2 9:30 am to 12:30 pm 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Emerging Areas In Hospital Planning, Design And Facilities Management NO YES arp19-ap47 Online Refresher Course In Chemistry For Higher Education Faculty- 2019 NO YES arp19-ap51 Components And Applications Of Internet Of Things YES NO arp19-ap52 Online Refresher Course In Management NO YES arp19-ap53 Gender/ Women Studies NO YES arp19-ap54 A Guide For Teachers Of All Disciplines NO YES arp19-ap55 The Trends Of Modern Gujarati Literature NO YES arp19-ap56 Online Refresher Course In Law NO YES arp19-ap57 Concerns In Educational Research And Assessment NO YES arp19-ap58 Tribal Studies NO YES arp19-ap59 Big Data Analytics For Smart Grid NO YES arp19-ap60 Ritikalain Hindi Sahitya NO YES arp19-ap61 Curriculum, Pedagogy And Evaluation For Higher Education NO YES arp19-ap62 Online Refresher Course In Philosophy NO YES arp19-ap63 Refresher Course In Commerce NO YES arp19-ap64 Refresher Course In Economics NO YES arp19-ap65 Annual Refresher Programme In English Language Teaching NO YES arp19-ap66 Refresher Course on Teacher and Teaching in Higher Education NO YES arp19-ap67 Online Refresher Course in Methodology of Teaching Sanskrit NO YES arp19-ap68 Leadership And Governance In Higher Education. Level 2 YES NO arp19-ap69 Refresher Course In Psychology 2019 YES NO arp19-ap70 Assessment Of Practical And Social Skills In Higher Education YES NO arp19-ap71 Pedagogical Innovations And Research Methodology YES NO arp19-ap72 Stars And Stellar Systems YES NO arp19-ap73 Financial Markets & Emerging Business Models YES NO arp19-ap74 Sustainable Construction Materials & Techniques YES NO arp19-ap75 Skills For New Educational Architecture YES NO arp19-ap76 Data Analysis For Social Science Teachers YES NO arp19-ap77 Emerging Trends & Technologies in Library & Information Services YES NO arp19-ap78 A Practical Refresher in Computer Science YES NO arp19-ap79 A Practical Refresher in Computer Engineering YES NO arp19-ap80 Numerical Methods in Civil Engineering YES NO arp19-ap81 Fourier Analysis & its Applications YES NO arp19-ap82 Introduction to Quantum Physics & its Applications YES NO arp19-ap83 Convective Heat Transfer: Fundamentals & Applications YES NO arp19-ap84 MASS TRANSFER I NO YES arp19-ap85 Textile and Fibre Engineering NO YES arp19-ap86 History of Indian Science and Technology NO YES arp19-ap87 Online Refresher Course in Arts (Literature & Culture) NO YES arp19-ap88 Online Refresher Course in History YES NO arp19-ap89 Online Refresher Course in Political Science YES NO arp19-ap90 Urdu Refresher Course NO YES arp19-ap91 Professional Development of Home Science Faculty NO YES arp19-ap93 Advances in Agricultural Engineering YES NO arp19-ap94 Fundamental Concepts of Electricity YES NO arp19-ap95 ONLINE REFRESHER COURSE IN PHARMACY FOR HIGHER EDUCATION YES NO arp19-ap96 Electronic Systems for Sensor Applications. YES NO arp19-ap97 X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHY YES NO arp19-ap98

Candidates would be able to appear in the examination for only one course in one slot. In case the candidate has enrolled for more than one ARPIT course and examinations of the corresponding courses are falling in the same time slot, the candidate has to make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for the examination in that slot.

Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) Exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency every year for the professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty. On 13th November 2018, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) officially launched the online Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) for enabling online professional development of higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. During September 2019 till January 2020, the second batch of 146214 ARPIT Candidates; have taken up the Online SWAYAM MOOCs Courses.

