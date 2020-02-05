Search

NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Schedule for 48 Courses: Online Exam on 16th Feb 2020

NTA will conduct ARPIT 2020 teaching exam on 16th February 2020 in online mode for total 48 courses in two shifts - :30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM. Get the Exam schedule for all the 48 courses under NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam.

Feb 5, 2020 16:38 IST
NTA will conduct the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 Exam in online mode across different exam centres in India. The online examination will be held for the 48 ARPIT courses that are scheduled to be held on 16th February 2020 (Sunday) in two shifts - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The exam for each of the courses will consist of 100 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) of maximum 100 marks. Candidates have to attempt the exam in 3 hours and there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The training materials for all the 48 courses will be uploaded and made available through the official website of SWAYAM - swayam.gov.in.

NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam Schedule for 48 Courses

The list of 48 ARPIT courses for which exam is going to be held have been divided among two shifts/slots as mentioned below:

Downloading of NTA ARPIT 2020 Admit Cards

NTA ARPIT 2020 Online Examination Schedule

Course Title

16th Feb 2020

Course Code

SHIFT 1

SHIFT 2

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Emerging Areas In Hospital Planning, Design And Facilities Management

NO

YES

arp19-ap47

Online Refresher Course In Chemistry For Higher Education Faculty- 2019

NO

YES

arp19-ap51

Components And Applications Of Internet Of Things

YES

NO

arp19-ap52

Online Refresher Course In Management

NO

YES

arp19-ap53

Gender/ Women Studies

NO

YES

arp19-ap54

A Guide For Teachers Of All Disciplines

NO

YES

arp19-ap55

The Trends Of Modern Gujarati Literature

NO

YES

arp19-ap56

Online Refresher Course In Law

NO

YES

arp19-ap57

Concerns In Educational Research And Assessment

NO

YES

arp19-ap58

Tribal Studies

NO

YES

arp19-ap59

Big Data Analytics For Smart Grid

NO

YES

arp19-ap60

Ritikalain Hindi Sahitya

NO

YES

arp19-ap61

Curriculum, Pedagogy And Evaluation For Higher Education

NO

YES

arp19-ap62

Online Refresher Course In Philosophy

NO

YES

arp19-ap63

Refresher Course In Commerce

NO

YES

arp19-ap64

Refresher Course In Economics

NO

YES

arp19-ap65

Annual Refresher Programme In English Language Teaching

NO

YES

arp19-ap66

Refresher Course on Teacher and Teaching in Higher Education

NO

YES

arp19-ap67

Online Refresher Course in Methodology of Teaching Sanskrit

NO

YES

arp19-ap68

Leadership And Governance In Higher Education. Level 2

YES

NO

arp19-ap69

Refresher Course In Psychology 2019

YES

NO

arp19-ap70

Assessment Of Practical And Social Skills In Higher Education

YES

NO

arp19-ap71

Pedagogical Innovations And Research Methodology

YES

NO

arp19-ap72

Stars And Stellar Systems

YES

NO

arp19-ap73

Financial Markets & Emerging Business Models

YES

NO

arp19-ap74

Sustainable Construction Materials & Techniques

YES

NO

arp19-ap75

Skills For New Educational Architecture

YES

NO

arp19-ap76

Data Analysis For Social Science Teachers

YES

NO

arp19-ap77

Emerging Trends & Technologies in Library & Information Services

YES

NO

arp19-ap78

A Practical Refresher in Computer Science

YES

NO

arp19-ap79

A Practical Refresher in Computer Engineering

YES

NO

arp19-ap80

Numerical Methods in Civil Engineering

YES

NO

arp19-ap81

Fourier Analysis & its Applications

YES

NO

arp19-ap82

Introduction to Quantum Physics & its Applications

YES

NO

arp19-ap83

Convective Heat Transfer: Fundamentals & Applications

YES

NO

arp19-ap84

MASS TRANSFER I

NO

YES

arp19-ap85

Textile and Fibre Engineering

NO

YES

arp19-ap86

History of Indian Science and Technology

NO

YES

arp19-ap87

Online Refresher Course in Arts (Literature & Culture)

NO

YES

arp19-ap88

Online Refresher Course in History

YES

NO

arp19-ap89

Online Refresher Course in Political Science

YES

NO

arp19-ap90

Urdu Refresher Course

NO

YES

arp19-ap91

Professional Development of Home Science Faculty

NO

YES

arp19-ap93

Advances in Agricultural Engineering

YES

NO

arp19-ap94

Fundamental Concepts of Electricity

YES

NO

arp19-ap95

ONLINE REFRESHER COURSE IN PHARMACY FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

YES

NO

arp19-ap96

Electronic Systems for Sensor Applications.

YES

NO

arp19-ap97

X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHY

YES

NO

arp19-ap98

Note:

Candidates would be able to appear in the examination for only one course in one slot. In case the candidate has enrolled for more than one ARPIT course and examinations of the corresponding courses are falling in the same time slot, the candidate has to make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for the examination in that slot.

About NTA ARPIT 2020 Exam

Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) Exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency every year for the professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty. On 13th November 2018, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) officially launched the online Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) for enabling online professional development of higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. During September 2019 till January 2020, the second batch of 146214 ARPIT Candidates; have taken up the Online SWAYAM MOOCs Courses.

