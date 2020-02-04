ARPIT 2020 NTA Teaching Exam: Download Admit Card/ Check Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

In 2020, NTA will conduct a new teaching exam, i.e., Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 Exam for the professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty. On 13th November 2018, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) officially launched online Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) for enabling online professional development of higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. During September 2019 till January 2020, the second batch of 146214 ARPIT Candidates; have taken up the Online SWAYAM MOOCs Courses.

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to ARPIT 2020 Exam like the Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Study Material, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam Notification

The official notification for ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam was released by NTA on 18th December 2019 at its official website - ntaarpit.nic.in. The online application process began on 18th December 2019 and ended on 27th January 2020. The online exam is going to be held on 16th February 2020.

ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam Dates

ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam Important Dates Notification Release Date 18th December 2019 Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications 18th December 2019 to 27th January 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 4th February 2020 Dates of Examinations 16th February 2020 Shift-1: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Shift-2: 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM Date of Announcing Result 26th February 2020

ARPIT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For implementing ARPIT, 75 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) have been identified in the first phase and 48discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) in the second phase, which are tasked to prepare online training material with focus on latest developments in the discipline, new & emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum. Candidates belonging to the below 2 categories are eligible to appear in the ARPIT 2020 Exam:

Faculty Learner: MHRD has designed the ARPIT Programme for the development of faculty members working in a Higher Educational Institution in India. The learner who has enrolled in any of the 48 courses is eligible for appearing for the examination of that course only. Faculty learners can provide Faculty ID Proof/ Appointment Letter/Latest Payslip/Promotion Order as their ID Proof. Non- Faculty Learner: Candidates who are Non-faculty learners can also take the ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exams.

ARPIT 2020 Application Process

Candidates were required to apply Online for ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam through its official website - ntaarpit.nic.in from 18th December 2019 to 27th January 2020.

Faculty Learner: In the case of faculty who are working in any of the Indian higher educational institutions, there won’t be any examination fee. For this purpose, the faculty has to produce relevant proof of being a faculty in the form of Faculty ID Proof/ Appointment Letter/ Latest Payslip/ Promotion Order.

Non-Faculty Learner: The examination fee for non-faculty is Rs. 1000/- for general candidates and Rs. 500/-for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women/EWS with disability.

For students who want to appear in multiple exams: Please note that learner would be able to choose only one course in each slot i.e. learner can appear for a maximum of two exams spread across two slots. Those learners who are doing multiple courses should ensure that the courses that they are choosing for examination are in different slots

Application Fee:

The category-wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee Faculty Learner No Fee Non-Faculty Learner General Rs. 1000 SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Women/ EWS with disability Rs. 500 Note: The proof/ certificate of learner belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/ EWS candidates with disability would require to be uploaded at the time of registration and original needs to be produced at the exam centre for verification

Mode of Payment:

Fee can be paid through Net banking or through credit/ debit cards of any bank.

Photograph and Signature of the Candidate:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature 4 kb to 30 kb

Mode of Communication:

Candidates are advised to fill their correct and active E-mail Addresses and Mobile Number in the online application form. All the eligible candidates will be informed by e-mail or through SMS at the final selection stage.

ARPIT 2020 Admit Cards

NTA has released the admit cards of ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam on 4th February 2020 The candidates can download ARPIT 2020 Admit Card for the Examination from the link given below:

On Examination Day, candidates need to carry the below documents along with the ARPIT 2020 Admit Card:

- Photo ID Proof and its photocopy

- 2 passport size photographs, same as those uploaded in ARPIT 2020 application form

If you are unable to download the admit card or for any further clarification’s learners can contact 24X7 helpline number 0120-6895200. You may also contact ntaarpit@gmail.com.

ARPIT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The examination for the 48 ARPIT courses is scheduled to be held on 16th February 2020 (Sunday). It would be a Computer Based Test (Objective Multiple-Choice Questions) of 3 hours duration of 100 questions of maximum 100 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The list of 48 ARPIT courses for which exam is going to be held has been divided among two slots/shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

Please note that the candidate will be able to appear in the examination for only one course in one slot. In case the candidate has enrolled for more than one ARPIT course and examinations of the corresponding courses are falling in the same time slot, the candidate has to make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for the examination in that slot.

The training materials will be uploaded and made available through SWAYAM. Candidates can download the study material of 48 courses from its official website – swayam.gov.in.

ARPIT 2020 Exam Centres

The examination will be held in 139 cities across the country.

Itanagar/Naharlagun Dibrugarh Guwahati Jorhat Silchar Tezpur Port Blair Chirala Guntur Kakinada Kurnool Nellore Rajahmundry Tirupathi Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram Bhagalpur Darbhanga Muzaffarpur Patna Arrah Bhilai Nagr/Durg Bilaspur Raipur Chandigarh/Mohali Delhi/New Delhi Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Anand Mehsana Rajkot Surat Vadodara Panaji/Madgaon Hamirpur Kangra/Palampur Shimla Solan Ambala Faridabad Gurugram Karnal Yamuna Nagar Bokaro Steel City Dhanbad Jamshedpur Ranchi Hazaribagh Jammu Samba Srinagar Belagavi (Belgaum) Bengaluru Dharwad/Hubli Mangaluru Mysuru (Mysore) Shivamoga (Shimoga) Udupi/Manipal Ernakulum/Angamaly/

Moovattupuzha Kannur Kollam Kottayam Kozhikode Malappuram Palakkad Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur Leh Shillong Imphal Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Sagar Satna Ujjain Amravati Aurangabad Jalgaon Kolhapur Mumbai/Navi Mumbai Nagpur Nanded Nashik Pune Aizawl Kohima Balasor Berhampur-Ganjam Bhubaneswar Cuttack Dhenkanal Rourkela Sambalpur Amritsar Bhatinda Jalandhar Ludhiana Ajmer Bikaner Jaipur Jodhpur Kota Sikar Udaipur Gangtok Agartala Hyderabad/Secunderabad/

Ranga Reddy Karimnagar Warangal Chennai Coimbatore Kanyakumari/Nagercoil Madurai Salem Tiruchirapalli Tirunelveli Dehradun Haldwani Roorkee Agra Aligarh Allahabad Bareilly Ghaziabad Gorakhpur Noida/Greater Noida Kanpur Lucknow Meerut Moradabad Muzaffarnagar Varanasi Asansol Burdwan (Bardhaman) Hooghly Kolkata Siliguri

ARPIT 2020 Results

National Testing Agency would be declaring the result of ARPIT 2020 Teaching Exam (without Internal Assessment) on 26th February 2020 at its official website - ntaarpit.nic.in. The final result will be prepared based on the weightage to both external and internal assessment in the ratio of 70: 30 shall be declared by SWAYAM-AICTE.

ARPIT 2020 Certificate

The learner who successfully clear the examinations, i.e., score 50% or more only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM which will be equivalent to UGC one refresher course for career advancement scheme of faculty. Certification will be issued to all successful candidates based upon the grading system. Obtaining E grade or below 50 % marks will be considered as failure.

ARPIT 2020 Grading Scheme Marks Obtained Grade More than 80% Grade A 70-79% Grade B 60-69% Grade C 50-59% Grade D Less than 50% Grade E (Failure) More than 80% Grade A

National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the examination and certification would be done through SWAYAM. Faculty with such certificates can use them for availing the equivalence recognized by UGC, as a refresher course for their Career Advancement Scheme. Non-Faculty Learners also would be given certificates from SWAYAM.