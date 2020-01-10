UGC NET E-certficate Dec 2019 Download link activated @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Download JRF Award Letter & E-certificate

NTA has activated the link to download the UGC NET December 2019 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified under Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in UGC NET December 2019 Exam can download the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Award Letters/ NET E-Certificates from the official website. In this article, we are going to provide step-by-step process of downloading UGC NET December 2019 E-certificate and JRF Award Letter from the NTA’s official website:

How to download UGC NET December 2019 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter?

Step-1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Candidates need to click on the link “E-certificate and JRF Award Letter for qualified candidates of UGC NET December 2019” as shown in the image given below:

Step-3: A new page will open where Candidate can download the E-certificate using Application Number or Roll Number of UGC NET December 2019, Date of Birth and Exam Session as shown in the image given below:

Step-4: Download the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter.

Step-5: Save & Print the copy of the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for your perusal.

Queries related to UGC NET December 2019 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

Candidates can send their queries related to JRF Award Letters/ NET E-Certificates to the e-mail ID - ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Important Points related to UGC NET December 2019 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

Eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ - The eligibility will depend on the performance of the candidates in both Paper-1 & Paper-2 of UGC NET in aggregate. However, it must be noted that the candidates who qualifies exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Assistant Professor Eligibility- Candidates who have qualified UGC NET and are eligible for Assistant Professor Post will be governed by the rules & regulations followed by the concerned universities/colleges/State governments for recruitment purposes. Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) - Candidates who have qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The Universities/Institutions/IITs and any other National Organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them. Junior Research Fellowship - Candidates who have qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be eligible to receive UGC fellowship under various schemes (subject to their finding placement in Universities/ IITs/ Institutions). The validity period of JRF will be three years with effect from the date of the issue of the JRF Award Letter. However, candidates who have already joined M. Phil. / Ph.D., the Fellowship shall be commenced from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

