UGC NET Result December 2019 out @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Check your Result & Download Score Card

NTA has declared the UGC NET December 2019 Exam results on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA UGC NET Dec 2019 Exam was held in online mode across the country from 2nd to 6th December 2019 for total 81 subjects. Around 10.34 Lakh candidates applied for the exam and 7.93 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Below is the Direct Link from where candidates can check their result and Download their Score Card:

Candidates can check their results and scores by using Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. A new page will get opened where candidates need to fill the application number, date of birth and captcha code.

NTA UGC NET December 2019 - Assistant Professor & JRF Eligibility

NTA conducted the UGC NET Paper 1 & 2 in a single session of 3 hours for 81 subjects. There was no negative marking for wrong answers. UGC NET Exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Colleges and Universities. The award of JRF and or Eligibility for Assistant Professor depends on candidates’ aggregate performance in UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1 and Paper-2. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professor are not to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the test for eligibility for Assistant Professor are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be.

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam

UGC NET December 2019 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Score Validity

The Junior Research Fellowship JRF Score validity period is of 3 years with effect from the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then the date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

Click here to know the Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam

UGC NET E-Certificate

NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has started issuing e-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC from June 2019 Exams. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET June 2019 Exam can download the NET E-Certficate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2019 Exam

Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).