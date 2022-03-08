NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Women Empowerment: Apply for 197 ET and Other Posts

On the occasion of International Women's Date, NTPC is filling up 197 vacancies for Executive Trainee (EET), Executive Trainee (ET) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts at ntpc.co.in for women empowerment. Check Details Below

NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Women Empowerment: The renowned public sector Maharatna company, NTPC Limited, under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has always been put steps for women empowerment by providing job opportunities in different domains in every department and organizing various special recruitment drivers for women time to time.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we have listed the ongoing recruitment where you can apply and become a part of this largest power company in India.

Currently, NTPC is hiring for the post of Engineering Executive Trainee (EET), Executive Trainee (ET) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts at ntpc.co.in. The details are given below:

NPTC Recruitment 2022 for 40 Executive Trainee Posts

NTPC Limited is looking for fresher candidates as Executive Trainee in field of Finance and Human Resource, against Advertisement number 07/2022. The online application link has been started yesterday i.e. on 07 March 2022. The last date for submitting the application is 21 March 2022 on the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC ET Notification and Online Application Link

NTPC Recruitment 2022 for 40 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts

This is an excellent opportunity for engineering candidates to join the organization as Engineering Executive Trainee. Applications are invited from Computer Science/ Information Technology and Mining Engineers who have participated in GATE 2021. A total of 40 vacancies are available for the advertisement (No.05/2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply upto 10 March 2022 through online mode.

NTPC EET Notification and Online Application Link

NTPC Recruitment 2022 for 97 GDMO Posts

Other than Finance, Engineering and HR, NTPC has the opening for the doctors as General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)/ Medical Specialist for a total of 97 posts against advertisement number 06/2022. The applications process is ongoing You can apply by 16 March 2022.

NTPC GDMO Notification and Online Application Link