NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee Posts, Salary Upto Rs. 140000, Apply Online From 7 March

NTPC ET Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is looking to recruit eligible persons for the post of Executive Trainee. A total of 60 vacancies are available for Finance and Human Resource Fields.
NTPC ET Online Application Link will be available on 07 March 2022. The link will close on 21 March 2022 at careers.ntpc.co.in.
More details regarding NTPC ET Recruitment 2022 such as required qualification, qualifying requirement, reservations/relaxations, selection process, general terms and conditions, etc. will be available in the detailed notification.
NTPC Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 07 March 2022
- Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 21 March 2022
NTPC ET Vacancy Details
- ET Finance (CA/CMA) - 20 Posts
- ET Finance (MBA Finance) - 10 Posts
- ET HR - 30 Posts
NTPC Executive Trainee Salary:
Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Executive Trainee Posts
Educational Qualification:
ET Finance - CA/CMA and MBA in Finance
NTPC Executive Trainee Age Limit:
29 years
How to Apply for NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in
- Click on the ‘Online Application Link’
- Enter your details
- Take a print out of the application form