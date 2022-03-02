NTPC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee Posts, Salary Upto Rs. 140000, Apply Online From 7 March

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is hiring 60 Executive Trainees. Check Notification, Salary, Eligibility, Important Dates, How to Apply Here.

NTPC ET Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is looking to recruit eligible persons for the post of Executive Trainee. A total of 60 vacancies are available for Finance and Human Resource Fields.

NTPC ET Online Application Link will be available on 07 March 2022. The link will close on 21 March 2022 at careers.ntpc.co.in.

More details regarding NTPC ET Recruitment 2022 such as required qualification, qualifying requirement, reservations/relaxations, selection process, general terms and conditions, etc. will be available in the detailed notification.

NTPC Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 07 March 2022

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 21 March 2022

NTPC ET Vacancy Details

ET Finance (CA/CMA) - 20 Posts

ET Finance (MBA Finance) - 10 Posts

ET HR - 30 Posts

NTPC Executive Trainee Salary:

Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Executive Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

ET Finance - CA/CMA and MBA in Finance

NTPC Executive Trainee Age Limit:

29 years

How to Apply for NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in Click on the ‘Online Application Link’ Enter your details Take a print out of the application form

NTPC ET Short Notice