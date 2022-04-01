JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Executive posts @careers.ntpc.co.in, Salary Rs. 90,000

NTPC  has invited online application for the 55 Executive posts on its official website. Check NTPC  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Apr 1, 2022 09:33 IST
NTPC Recruitment 2022
NTPC Recruitment 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released notification for the 55 Executive posts under Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M, Operations-Power Trading and BD-Power Trading. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification  latest by 08 April 2022 at careers.ntpc.co.in.

In a bid to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with at least 60 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advt No-8/22
Important Dates for for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 April 2022

Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M)-50
Executive (Operations-Power Trading)-04
Executive (BD-Power Trading)-01

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institution. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational quantification/post qualification experience etc. 
Upper Age Limit for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
35 Years
Remunerations for all posts: Monthly Consolidated amout of Rs. 90,000/-Additionally, Company accommodation/HRA/Retention benefit and Medical facility for self,spouse and two children. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in and visit career section and follow the guidelines to apply online for these posts. Last date for online apply is 08 April 2022. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.