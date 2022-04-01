NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Executive posts @careers.ntpc.co.in, Salary Rs. 90,000

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released notification for the 55 Executive posts under Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M, Operations-Power Trading and BD-Power Trading. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification latest by 08 April 2022 at careers.ntpc.co.in.
In a bid to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with at least 60 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advt No-8/22
Important Dates for for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 April 2022
Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M)-50
Executive (Operations-Power Trading)-04
Executive (BD-Power Trading)-01
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from recognized University/Institution.
Check the notification link for details of the educational quantification/post qualification experience etc.
Upper Age Limit for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
35 Years
Remunerations for all posts: Monthly Consolidated amout of Rs. 90,000/-Additionally, Company accommodation/HRA/Retention benefit and Medical facility for self,spouse and two children.
NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in and visit career section and follow the guidelines to apply online for these posts. Last date for online apply is 08 April 2022.