NVS Librarian/Music/Art/PET Result 2020 declared @navodaya.gov.in: Check Here; Interview Soon

NVS Teacher Result 2019-2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the Results of NVS Miscellaneous Teacher Recruitment 2019 (2656 Vacancies) on its official website navodaya.gov.in. A Total of 440 candidates have been selected for Music Teacher Job in Navodaya Vidyalaya; 501 candidates have been selected for Art Teacher Recruitment; 597 selected for PET (Male); 395 for PET (Female) and 304 have been selected for NVS Librarian recruitment. All these candidates will now need to appear for Interview or Personal Interaction. The date, time and venue of NVS Interview will soon be updated by the Samiti. Candidates can check their result of NVS Recruitment 2019 by visiting the official website. Also, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can know their results.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of Miscellaneous Teachers such as Music, Art, PET (Male/Female) and Librarian on 3 October 2019. Immediately, the answer keys of the exam were released online and the objections were invited against the same during 7th October to 11th October 2019. The Samiti analysed the performance of candidates in the online exam and those who have been able to get Cut Off marks have been shortlisted for the Interview round. The selection of candidates has been done in the ratio of 1:3 on the basis of revised Vacancies.

Note: NVS had earlier notified 2370 Vacancies and later in January 2020, these vacancies were revised to 2656.

Let's now have a look at the result checking process below:

How to Check NVS Result 2020 for Miscellaneous Teacher?

Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment >> Exam/Interview/Doc Verification

Step 3: Click on Notification dated 18-05.2020

Step 4: Search for your Name or Roll Number on the PDF File

Step 5: Download the Result PDF

What is NVS TGT/PGT/MISC Teacher Interview Date 2020?

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will reveal the Interview Date soon on the official website. Candidates should frequently check the website for latest updates.