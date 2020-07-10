NVS PGT Result 2019-20 Declared @navodaya.gov.in, Download Navodaya Vidyalaya PGT Marks and Selection List Here

NVS PGT Interview Result 2019-20: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), NOIDA has released the final result for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). A selection list has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and Interview put together. Candidates can download NVS PGT Result 2020 from the official website of NVS navodaya.gov.in.

NVS PGT Result PDF 2020 is also given below. The candidates can check the selection list and the total marks (CBT +Interview)obtained by the candidates for the post of PGT Biology, PGT Chemistry, PGT Commerce, PGT Economics, PGT English, PGT Geography, PGT Hindi, PGT History, PGT Maths, PGT Physics and PGT Computer Science through the link

NVS PGT Result Download 2019-20

As per the official notice “Offer of appointment indicating place of posting together with date of reporting and other relevant information will be sent on e-mail address of the candidate concerned by the respective Regional Offices. Candidates concerned are therefore requested to keep checking their e-mail and website of NVS (Regional Offices) regularly for updates”.

The list of candidates whose candidature is kept in abeyance is also given the result notice.

How to Download NVS PGT Final Result 2019-20

Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalalya Samiti i.e. www.navodaya.gov.in.

Click on ‘Select List for the post of PGTs in NVS under Direct Recruitment Drive - July, 2019’, flashing on the homepage under What’s New Section

Download NVS PGT Result 2019 PDF

Save the copy for future reference.

A total of 2370 vacancies for the post of PGT for Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science subjects.